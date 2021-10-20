Taco Bell restaurant coming to Wellington's Cuba St

The first South Island Taco Bell outlet has opened at Eastgate in Christchurch.

Wellington is set to get its first Taco Bell restaurant as the chain rolls out across New Zealand.

A store is currently being planned for the Cuba St pedestrian mall, Restaurant Brands confirmed – though no opening date has been set yet.

Taco Bell is a Mexican-inspired fast food restaurant chain, launched in California in the early 1960s, which now has more than 7000 outlets worldwide.

Popular Taco Bell menu items include custom tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and frozen margaritas.

Long lines were seen in Christchurch in June when the chain opened its first South Island store – the fifth in New Zealand.

The first Taco Bell in New Zealand opened at The Brickworks at LynnMall in Auckland in 2019.

At the time, the company said it planned to expand across New Zealand, with several more stores due to open in 2021.

The Taco Bell brand is owned by Nasdaq-listed Yum! Brands, but the New Zealand restaurants are operated by New Zealand sharemarket-listed Restaurant Brands, which also owns the New Zealand rights to the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl’s Jr.