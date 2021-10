State Highway 2 north of Wellington is blocked by a crashed at Remutaka Hill. (File photo)

The main road connecting Wellington to the Wairarapa which was blocked by a car crash near the summit of Remutaka Hill is now clear.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 just after 7pm on Monday.

No injuries were reported but the southbound lane was blocked on the Wairarapa side, police said a statement.

The crash was cleared of the road just before 9pm, police said in a further statement.