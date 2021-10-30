The activist telling the 'real' story of disability

Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and guests tackle the big questions about life with a disability in Stuff's podcast called What's Wrong With You? They discuss sex, religion, mobility carparks - and how to fend off outrageous questions.

Disability activist Robyn Hunt​ co-founded an organisation called Crip the Lit​ about five years ago. Before we go any further, we need to talk about that word “crip”.

“Crip” is of course short for “cripple”, which is one of the words that can no longer be used in polite society to talk about people with disabilities. Yet here it is, in abbreviated form, from the very people it once described.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Disability activist Robyn Hunt at home in central Wellington.

Hunt says that reclaiming the word “crip” is an ongoing worldwide movement, in much the same way that the word “queer” was reclaimed. It first came to her attention during the 2016 US presidential campaign, when Crip the Vote became a hashtag and a slogan.

“I thought it rolls off the tongue quite nicely. As Crip the Lit, we want to challenge some stuff.”

The point of Crip the Lit is to ensure the unique voices and perspectives of people with disabilities are included in mainstream writing. Hunt and co-founder Trish Harris​ produced a book, Here We Are, Read Us, featuring disabled women writers writing about writing. Among them is the celebrated New Zealand poet, novelist and journalist Robin Hyde​.

When Hyde was about 17, she had a botched knee operation and walked with a stick after that. She also had mental health problems. She can be counted.

“She definitely was one of us,” Hunt says. “And she wrote about her disability as well. I’m quite a fan of hers.”

Others in the book included Tusiata Avia​, who wrote about epilepsy, and visually-impaired poet Michele Leggott​.

Supplied New Zealand writer Robin Hyde is included in a collection of disabled women writers.

And so, that word.

“It’s like Jews or Māori or Irish can use derogatory terms about themselves in a humorous way, but nobody else could,” Hunt says.

“I used to talk about crips and blindies when I was using a generic term for everybody because I’m vision impaired. I’m not physically disabled, although as I get older I probably will be.”

As will more and more of us. Statistics New Zealand​ says that 24 per cent of New Zealanders count as disabled, and that number will only increase as we age. And yet, are we ready for this, or doing what we should?

The short answer is no.

Hunt has been a journalist, a TV producer and a public servant. She was awarded an ONZM. And for eight years, from 2002 to 2010, she was a human rights commissioner and was part of the group that went to New York to shape the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Progress was made. New Zealand’s UN representative Don Mackay​ did a good job of chairing.

“It’s a very good convention, but we’re not doing that well.”

What are we not doing? “Access is appalling. All kinds of access. Particularly physical access, access to transport, digital access. We’ve got a long, long way to go. We used to be world leaders in physical access, but we’re really rubbish now.”

By digital access, she means access to information, to websites, affecting the vision-impaired, but also affecting people who can’t use a computer mouse or have cognitive impairment.

The access problem is very close to home. Hunt and her husband have lived in a really nice apartment block in central Wellington for close to 20 years. It’s a handy spot, facing the harbour, apart from one thing.

“If you come to my building it is not particularly accessible,” she says. “My friends in wheelchairs can’t visit me. Most private buildings aren’t accessible.”

Our accessibility standard, known as 4121, needs updating. “People can get away with all kinds of things that aren’t good enough, and they try and retrofit, and it never works.”

In short: “The world is still run by non-disabled people.”

On Friday, the Government announced the creation of a new Ministry for Disabled People, and has pledged to fix a “broken” system.

“This announcement is very welcome,” Hunt says. “Of course this is just the first step, but as long as disabled people are involved all the way, and particularly in leadership roles, then I feel optimistic that we will see progress. I’m very proud of my community.”

Hunt won’t reveal her age but will say that she has grandchildren. She grew up in the small Canterbury settlement of Hororata​.

They were a farming family in a close-knit farming community, and she has fond memories of it. She went back this year for a primary school reunion.

“In the 1950s, you either were mainstreamed, if you were lucky, or you were sent away somewhere. Lots of my contemporaries were sent away, some as young as 3. My parents weren’t going to have that, and I had some useable sight, so I went to school locally.”

The country primary school was fine, but boarding school in Christchurch was not. She won't name the school, but she was unhappy and made to put up with a fair bit of discrimination: “There wasn’t much accommodation made. There were more barriers than accommodation.”

After doing a degree in political science and English at the University of Canterbury, she looked for work. In a time of full employment she was still turned down 40 times before she landed a job at The Press as a reporter, through knowing people.

Here is another reason for admiring Robin Hyde​. Hunt was one of just three female reporters at The Press and that was in the 1970s. Now imagine life for Hyde as a journalist in the 1920s.

There were other people with disabilities in the Press newsroom. She remembers one with multiple sclerosis, another who was a polio survivor. And yet some things were never discussed.

“As a young journalist, I never thought about writing about disability.”

It wasn’t until she was in the UK, in the latter half of the 1970s, that she encountered the social model of disability.

“It was liberating because up until then disability was medicalised, or we were the object of charity. You had to be grateful.”

The social model essentially said that “you were disabled by the world that wasn’t designed for you or couldn’t or wouldn’t respond to your needs”.

This new thinking started to filter back to New Zealand in the 1980s. When Hunt was at the State Services Commission​, she worked on a report called The Invisible Minority, which formulated the social model here. That appeared in 1990.

“But it's taken a while to become current.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Robyn Hunt: ‘’We used to be world leaders in physical access, but we’re really rubbish now.”

She went on to help develop the series Inside Out, which was TVNZ’s first disability programme. It's now called Attitude.

“We weren’t happy with the way disabled people were portrayed on television, or we weren’t there at all, really.”

But “television has its limitations, I reckon”, and she wanted the show to be more political.

Does she mean it was focused more on success stories than problems?

“Do you know what inspiration porn is?” she asks. “Inspiration porn is success stories of disabled people who are doing what everybody else does. Because you’re disabled, they make a fuss.”

Some coverage of disabled writer Mike Pulman​, who died last month, struck her as inspiration porn. “I’m sure he’d spit if he could read it.”

Hunt is involved in two events in the upcoming Verb Wellington writers’ festival. She appears on a panel with artist and writer Jo Randerson​, Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield​ and academic and Anglican priest Māmari Stephens​. The subject will be the working lives of women and the challenges they face.

The second event is curated by Crip the Lit, and will cover ableism in fairytales.

“There are a lot of archetypes around disability,” Hunt says. “Because you’re blind you have other abilities, you’re a seer.”

Or there are disabled villains like Blind Pew​ and Long John Silver​ in Treasure Island​, “and of course Richard III, who Shakespeare did a bit of a number on”.

There are plenty of other examples, outlined in a piece Hunt wrote for The Spinoff. They are as old as the Hunchback of Notre Dame or the witches in Grimm​ fairytales, and as recent as Forrest Gump​, who suddenly throws off his leg brace and runs, or the inspirational blind girl in Anthony Doerr’s​ bestseller All the Light We Cannot See.

But there are good representations, too, including by New Zealand writers from Janet Frame​ to Mandy Hager​. Incidentally, Hager is chairing the Verb session.

So, there is inspiration porn at one end, and prejudice at the other. Somewhere in the middle there is realism.

“My impairment is a lifelong one, so I’ve had low vision all my life,” Hunt says. “Sometimes I think people think, ‘Poor old thing, she can’t see’, but they don’t realise that I’ve lived with it all my life and am perfectly comfortable in my skin that way.”

Verb Wellington runs from November 3 to 7.