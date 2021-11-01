My Wellington: How can you not love a city where people thank the bus driver?

Lucy Corry at the Innermost community garden, Mt Victoria, just five minutes' walk from the hustle of Courtenay Place.

Lucy Corry is the author of Homecooked – seasonal recipes for everyday (Penguin Books). She has lived in the capital on and off for 30 years.

I live here because...

I've lived here off and on since the early 1990s and Wellington still finds ways to surprise me. How can you not love a city where people thank the bus driver?

Where is the best place to swim?

It depends on the time of day, time of the year and where the wind is coming from. Last summer I loved early morning and late afternoon swims at Oriental Bay, but I'm also fond of Karaka Bay and Princess Bay.

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

Every November I look forward to Exposure, the graduating students' exhibition at Toi Rauwhārangi – Massey University's College of Creative Arts.

What's the best festival in town?

All of them have their merits! I’ll narrow it down to three. For eating, Wellington On a Plate. For community vibe, the Newtown Festival. For star-power, the Festival of the Arts.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city starts with...

Taking the dog for an early walk, before the rest of the city wakes up. There’s a section of the Southern Walkway that starts on Palliser Rd and curves down and around to Oriental Bay, with occasional glimpses of the harbour.

There’s lots of things for an excitable dog to sniff and very few people until you reach the diligent joggers and sleepless pram-pushers on Oriental Parade.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Food writer Lucy Corry loves Wellington's compact size, walkability and "small-town, community feel".

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to...

I have a soft spot for KC Cafe, a Courtenay Place culinary institution. It’s always noisy, busy, and bustling; a great place to people-watch at all times of the day and night. Plus, on a bitterly cold day nothing beats KC’s hot and sour wonton soup.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

I spent a long time living in Te Aro, Mt Cook and Mt Victoria, and I still feel like I can navigate these areas with my eyes shut even though they’re always changing.

Supplied Homecooked (Lucy Corry, Penguin, $55)

Not many people know this about Wellington but...

There's a gorgeous community garden just five minutes' walk from the hustle of Courtenay Place. Innermost Gardens is a mixture of community gardens and paid allotments, nestled between the town belt and the Mt Victoria Bowling Club.

It's a peaceful, sheltered spot where you can wander the gardens, grow things, get a warm glow from recycling your food waste in the compost bins and find something to read in the little book swap cupboard.

I like to think it encapsulates the best of the city; a regenerated green space where everyone’s welcome, people can do good and there are things to eat.

What is Wellington's best feature?

Its compact size and walkability. Sooner or later you'll always run into someone you know, which gives it a small-town, community feel.

What is your greatest hope for this city?

If I could wave a magic wand, I’d remove the threat of earthquakes and climate change before moving on to creating affordable housing and efficient public transport.