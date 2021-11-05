Wellington could pedestrianise Dixon, Ghuznee streets, council report suggests

Dixon St could be pedestrianised as part of a plan for a low-traffic central city.

Several busy Wellington streets could be blocked to cars as part of a proposal presented to Wellington City Council next week for a low-traffic central city.

It suggests Dixon St and Ghuznee St could both be “snipped” to remove through traffic between Taranaki St and The Terrace.

Victoria St could also be changed, with no traffic between Manners St and Wakefield St, and a possible service lane in the southbound direction.

The Fossil Fuel Free Central City report, by consultants MRCagney, outlines a high-level concept for a low-traffic circulation plan.

The name “Fossil Fuel Free” is a misnomer – it doesn’t actually block fossil fuel vehicles from the city – but it does aim to reduce the total volume of private vehicles travelling within the central city, to free up space for walking, cycling, and public transport.

The proposal divides the city into “traffic cells” which cars can drive into and out of, but not between.

To access each traffic cell, cars use the boundary roads of Kent and Cambridge Terrace, the Quays, and Vivian Street/State Highway 1.

It’s based on Auckland’s Access for Everyone plan, which created a similar traffic circulation plan aiming to stop central-city through-traffic.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Let’s Get Wellington Moving is already working on a plan to block traffic from the Golden Mile.

Retailers and restaurateurs on the Dixon on Ghuznee streets had mixed views on the proposal.

Manager Alice Whitta​ of Ghuznee St clothing shop twenty-seven names thought businesses could benefit if more pedestrians were drawn to the area.

“As long as it doesn't impact on the traffic flow [too much] it could be nice. Along Ghuznee, there are a lot of boutique stores – there could be more foot traffic, and it could open up space for more businesses.”

Vijay Parbhu,​ owner of Dixon St Shoe Repair, said making the city less accessible for private vehicles would hurt businesses like his. He did not think uptake of public transport would be strong enough to replace the number of people coming into his shop by driving into the city.

“You’re not going to put people off using cars. If they want to reduce [carbon emissions] they should be pushing electric cars.”

Satay Village co-owner Don Yeap​ said removing the road would affect take-away orders and food delivery services which accounted for about 40 per cent of his business. His restaurant had been on Ghuznee St since 1996, and suffered a down-turn when the street was made one-way.

Councillors will debate the report and the amendments at a meeting on Wednesday November 10.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Councillor Tamatha Paul proposed the report and says it’s time for Wellington to be more ambitious about its climate change goals.

Council officers recommended councillors vote to investigate more streets that could be converted to low-traffic areas, to explore options for bike libraries and e-bike schemes, and to develop plans for parklets.

Councillor Tamatha Paul said she was planning to bring an amendment to pedestrianise Dixon St from between Taranaki St and Victoria St, and Cuba St between Ghuznee St and Vivian St.

“I thought the report was good, but it’s a bit vague about what the future of our centre city is. At a time when the world is being more ambitious about climate goals, this is a change for us to be more ambitious too,” she said.

“It’s clear the inner city is going through a difficult period, I think this is the perfect time to turn it into a modern, people-first space as opposed to what it is now which is a car-dominated, congested, and unsafe.”

The report was commissioned after a Notice of Motion by Paul gained the support of a majority of councillors in May.

Councillor Sean Rush was among those who supported the Notice of Motion.

“I always felt there was more we could do [in the central city] if we were smarter about it,” he said.

The report comes on top of a plan to block off the city’s Golden Mile – Lambton Quay, Courtenay Place, and Willis St – in favour of bus priority and wider footpaths, as part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme.

A submission by council officers warned a goal of zero carbon transport in the central city by 2025 would be “difficult to achieve”, in part because Greater Wellington Regional Council has set its goal for full electrification of the bus fleet by 2028.