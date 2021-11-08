Shelly Bay Taikuru and iwi leaders serve occupiers with eviction notice

Shelly Bay Limited served the occupants at contested land in Wellington’s Shelly Bay with notice to vacate the whenua. Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust Chair chief executive Lee Hunter, left, and chair Holden Hohaia serve the papers.

Te Ātiawa leaders, including the commercial entities of the iwi, have given those occupying Shelly Bay a week to move on.

On Monday morning, Shelly Bay Limited served the occupants at contested land in Wellington’s Shelly Bay with notice to vacate the whenua.

The contested area at the centre of a complex saga of land sales and intra-iwi disagreement has been occupied by a group called Mau Whenua for a year. Mau Whenua is opposed to the sale and development of Shelly Bay.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust Chair Holden Hohaia, development manager Earl Hope-Pearson, and PNBST chief executive Lee Hunter woke protestors at the sleepy settlement to serve them with notice.

The eviction notice stated that Shelly Bay Limited – a commercial entity of Taranaki Whānui – had exclusive rights to occupy and develop the land.

The notice was handed over by Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust chair Holden Hohaia, trust chief executive Lee Hunter, and development director Earl Hope-Pearson.

Along with the notice were a series of letters, from those who supported the sale of the land and Shelly Bay Taikuru – the joint venture between Ian Cassels’ The Wellington Company and Taranaki Whānui Limited.

Those calling for an end to the occupation include local marae – Te-Tatau o te Po and Waiwhetu – as well as the Rūnanganui o Te Atiawa ki te Upoko o te Ika a Maui and the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Trust chair Holden Hohaia says they’ve been “more than polite” to occupiers, and it’s time to move on.

Trust chair Holden Hohaia said iwi kaumatua, trustees and executive leaders were united on the kaupapa of the development, which he said would deliver significant benefits for current and future descendants of Te Ātiawa.

“It is for this reason that we have asked the protestors at Shelly Bay to end their occupation, so we can take back our whenua.”

Hohaia said tribal leaders acknowledged not everyone would agree with the development, but the iwi had a mandate to grow its assets for the benefit of future generations.

The land was not a known culturally significant site, and it was not part of the 2008 treaty settlement.

The initial purchase of the land for $15 million and the subsequent sale for about $12m was about commercial redress. Because of the recent sale and joint venture, the trust was in a stronger financial position, and had recorded four years of profit, following 10 years of losses.

Supplied An image released on March 28, 2019 of the proposed Shelly Bay development.

Hohaia said the trust was ready to move forward on developments to help house its people, and bring social, cultural and environmental benefits to the iwi.

“We have been more than polite,” he said. “It is time to put the past behind us and embrace our positive future together.”

Trust chief executive Lee Hunter echoed the sentiment, saying the purpose of handing over the letters was to politely ask the last of the group occupying the land to leave.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Trust chief executive Lee Hunter says the land was a “white elephant” when previous trust leaders decided to buy Shelly Bay. The sale and development would allow the iwi to better provide for its people.

Among the collection of letters was one from a former member of the Mau Whenua movement, who said many of the concerns about whether the iwi and its people would benefit from the development, had been addressed in negotiations that led to the current joint venture arrangement.

Paora Mepham was among the first people to join the occupation of Shelly Bay a year ago to protest the sale of the land to The Wellington Company by the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust – the post-treaty settlement entity for Taranaki Whānui.

Mepham said it was now time for protestors to quit their occupation of Shelly Bay and allow developers to get on with building houses.

“We put our pou in the ground and began an occupation to prevent any further alienation of our whenua until we knew what was going on,” Mepham said.

“Many Pākehā came to see us, representing a range of vested interests, but we held firm to our kaupapa.”

Supplied Paora Mepham was among the first people to join the Mau Whenua occupation of Shelly Bay a year ago but says the time has come for the protestors to leave.

Mepham said over time, those involved learned more about the complex chain of events that led to the decision to sell the land to The Wellington Company, which led to Mepham becoming involved in negotiating the current joint venture, known as Shelly Bay Taikuru.

He said the arrangement honoured the three key pou – turangawaewae (a place to stand), kotahitanga (unity) and kaitiakitanga (guardianship) – as well as the strategic direction of Taranaki Whānui.

The deal the iwi managed to negotiate was a satisfactory one, he said.

“There would always be sacrifices, and the deal wasn’t perfect, but the majority of people were happy. And it was time to move on, get back together and heal the maemae from the past.”

Mepham said he knew there was hurt caused by the decisions of former trustees and how it came to be that the trust sold Marukaikuru.

“I also know that subsequent trustees have acted with integrity and in the best interests of all uri [members], which is why I have decided the Mau Whenua kaupapa at Shelly Bay is done. We have achieved a satisfactory compromise and it is time to move forward.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mau Whenua and other occupiers have no plans to leave Shelly Bay, despite recent eviction and trespass notices.

“Tikanga dictates that the occupation should be ended so we can allow our people to prosper on the land,” he said.

Mepham said he appealed to those who still occupied the whenua to realise the time was right to move on and start working towards the future.

But this view is not shared by the remaining members of Mau Whenua at Shelly Bay, and those who support that movement – some of who are from different iwi around the country.

Mau Whenua spokesperson Shania Makarini said occupiers had no plans to leave Shelly Bay. "They do not represent iwi as far as we are concerned - they don't have any mandate."

She alleged those serving the papers purported to represent a Māori world view but were not acting according to tikanga.

"We don't recognise what they are saying," she said. "We will continue to hold the whenua for all our people."

Makarini said those protesting the development were open to talking to the trust and other commercial entities involved in the development.

“What we’re not open to is the future loss of our land.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Occupier Waata Keating says he does not want to see the land developed. He believes it’s important to preserve it as it is.

Others who were present on Monday morning said it wasn’t just a question of mandate, and the complex legal battles over the sale of the land, it was about the approach taken by “corporate iwi”.

One person, who did not want to be named, said Taranaki Whānui and Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust subscribed to a western system, rather than honouring the Māori principle of tino rangatiratanga or self-determination.

Hohaia said despite the best efforts to engage with Mau Whenua, they had been unable to find common ground.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Occupiers have seven days to vacate the land. Police and council are aware of the situation.

The notice gives the remaining occupants until Monday, November 15, to leave the land. Both police and council are aware of the notice, which comes weeks after some groups were handed trespass notices by landowner The Wellington Company, and moved on.

Those backing the development saw this as the beginning of the end. Last month, developer Ian Cassels said he expected the occupation to come to an end “reasonably soon”.

Those protesting the development of the land did not share that view.

“We just carry on,” Mau Whenua’s Makarini said.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Pipitea marae served a letter to the occupiers at Shelly Bay, in support of the new development. This has since been changed. The article was updated on November 8, 2021 at 12.14pm.