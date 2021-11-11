Compromise option chosen for Island Bay cycleway revamp

Local residents protested over the Island Bay cycleway project in 2017. (First published in 2017)

The Island Bay cycleway will get a minor safety upgrade after several years of controversy.

Wellington City Council voted for a compromise upgrade option estimated to cost between $2.5 and $4.4 million.

The change means the cycle lane will now be connected throughout the entire length of The Parade in Island Bay.

The 1.7-kilometre cycleway was first opened in 2016 and has been highly contentious ever since.

It has spurred protests, legal action, and left the local community bitterly divided over what should have been a relatively simple project.

Many councillors felt the cycleway was a major hurdle the council needed to clear before it could embark on its ambitious plan to build a 147km city-wide cycleway network.

The new upgrade will mean parking spaces for the Island Bay shops will be realigned to parallel parks to create more road space, with minor safety improvements at intersections.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington City Council has signed off on a compromise solution for the Island Bay cycleway.

The bike lane will stay in its current kerbside position inside the row of parked cars, though some physical separation will be added - possibly concrete barriers or plastic hit sticks.

The compromise option was put forward by Green Party councillors Iona Pannett​ and Sarah Free​. It passed after 7-7 vote, with Pannett using her tiebreaker vote as chair of the planning and environment committee.

“To the Island Bay community: I’m sorry it has been so difficult, we need to do better. We need to heal and move forward,” Pannett said.

“I do believe some of these things will make it even better than it is. We just needed to make a decision, we couldn't keep putting it off and having more arguments.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Island Bay cycleway will get a $4.4 million upgrade.

Rebecca Matthews​, Jill Day​, Tamatha Pau​l, Teri O’Neill​, and Jenny Condie​ voted in favour of the compromise option along with Pannett and Free.

Diane Calvert​, Fleur Fitzsimons​, Sean Rush​, Simon Woolf​, Nicola Young​, Liz Kelly​, and Mayor Andy Foster​ were opposed to the option.

Labour councillors Fitzsimons and Day proposed a $14million option agreed by the council in 2017, but failed to get the support of Green councillors.

“For two elections I’ve stood on the platform of this amendment and I’ve been elected twice,” Fitzsimons said.

Rush and Woolf put forward an amendment to have the road returned to its pre-2016 alignment, which was also unsuccessful.

The council set aside $14m in its long-term plan to repair the cycleway.

Any money left over after the construction work will be ring-fenced until after formal decisions are made on the Let’s Get Wellington Moving mass rapid transit project.

All four of the options proposed will go down The Parade, which means the road will have to be torn up and relaid at some point.

Mayor Andy Foster said some people would be unhappy no matter what decision the council made.

“The cycleway has occupied a disproportionate amount of time, resources, and emotional baggage - not just around the council table, but in the community as well,” he said.

The Island Bay Residents Association has been vehemently opposed to the cycleway ever since it was built.

The group led an unsuccessful High Court challenge arguing the council had developed the cycleway without sufficient public feedback.

The cycleway has also been an annoyance for many bike advocates, who support the cycleway, but have raised complaints about the safety of some intersections.