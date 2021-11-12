Wellington College cancels Year 13 end-of-year celebrations after student pranks

Wellington College Principal Gregor Fountain has cancelled year 13 students end-of-year celebrations after students let off fireworks and rode motorcycles in an around the campus.

A parent of Year 13 students at Wellington College is annoyed that principal Gregor Fountain has cancelled the students’ end-of-year presentations, saying he has “overreacted” to their day of pranks.

But Fountain said the group’s “incredibly dangerous behaviour” put the safety and wellbeing of other students at risk, and was not good role modelling for younger year groups.

Fountain said he was “deeply disappointed in the behaviour of some Year 13 students on their last day at school on Thursday”.

Fountain decided not to proceed with Friday’s Year 13 end-of-year celebrations after a large group of students let off fireworks near other students, trees and buildings. The students had been riding motorcycles recklessly in and around campus, Fountain wrote in an email sent to parents on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency services confirmed that a student had activated a manual alarm on Thursday, resulting in four fire appliances being called to the school shortly after 2.20pm.

Nadia Perrott, whose son attends Wellington College but was not involved in the incidents, said that Fountain’s decision to penalise the entire year went too far in response to the actions of a few.

“To take away that sense of achievement for all these boys whether they were involved or not. He’s classifying the whole of year 13 as being bad kids and they’re not,” Perrott said.

Perrott said she had emailed the school asking for an apology to the students, who she said were being robbed of their right of graduation.

“I’ve been impressed with how they’ve run the college for the majority of my son’s five years but I am really disappointed it would finish on such a sour note,” Perrott said.

Another parent, commenting on social media, appeared to agree the decision was hasty, but others commenting were supportive of Fountain’s move.

A student, who declined to be named, said nobody was hurt as a result of the behaviour and the school's response was a “huge overreaction”.

Jack Penman/Supplied Gregor Fountain said a group of year 13 students who carried out pranks on their last day of school put health and wellbeing of other students at risk.

Fountain said it was clearly communicated to all Year 13s before their last day that, while they had reached a significant milestone, expected standards of behaviour remained in place.

“We are unequivocal in our expectation that the safety and wellbeing of other people on the campus must not be compromised,” he said in the statement.

He said it was a difficult decision to cancel the year group’s end-of-year celebration, but it was made to manage the risk of further incidents, and to uphold the school’s responsibility to the health and safety of all students.

A series of smaller prize-giving events will be held for year 13 prizewinners next week and parents will be invited to join in on the events.

The end-of-year celebrations scheduled for Years 11 and 12 are continuing as planned, Fountain said.

Mike Dombroski of Fire and Emergency said an intentional false alarm was an offence that could see an individual liable for up to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $75,000.

“Giving a false alarm just drags essential resources from where they might be urgently needed and exposes our staff and members of the public to increased levels of risk in the act of responding,” Dombroski said.

Dombroski said that FENZ’s preference was to educate building owners and occupants to ensure that the event wasn’t repeated and at this stage there was no intention to hold students or the school liable for the callout.

Fountain was appointed principal of Wellington College in 2018 and announced his resignation at the beginning of November.