Transmission Gully beefs up security after cyclists' joyride on unopened highway

Extra security guards are in place after a cyclist posted footage on social media of himself and another person riding along Wellington's Transmission Gully motorway, which is still yet to open.

The pictures and a video were posted in a cycling group on Facebook, and the man claimed the ride was not breaking any rules, as the road is yet to be formally designated as a state highway. The social media post has since been deleted.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said they were aware of the incident, and the project’s contractor WGP, and builder CPB HEB, had made a trespass complaint to police.

“They also responded to the incident swiftly by putting extra security guards at entry points,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed a complaint had been made, but no further action would be taken. Usually, when a trespass complaint is made, further action will only be taken if the person in question returns to the property.

This comes after a Wellington woman accidentally drove along the road one night, along with several other vehicles, after taking a wrong turn at Paekākāriki on the Kāpiti Coast earlier in December.

The long-awaited billion-dollar motorway has missed five deadlines in the past two years, having already been pushed back from April 2020, May 2020, November 2020, and September 2021.

Dozens of safety assurance tests and resource consents are yet to be completed, and construction work continues.