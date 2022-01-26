Cafe fears closure as Wellington workers stay home – again

The shift to the red traffic light setting has left Wellington’s streets and cafes quiet. Mary Meachen, owner of Old Bank Arcade cafe Smith the Grocer, hasn't had enough customers through the doors to pay her staff.

Every morning on her walk to work, cafe owner Mary Meachen passes closed shopfronts and boarded windows, economic casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington’s streets are quiet too and are expected to remain so, the culmination of a long weekend, school holidays, and a shift to the red traffic light setting as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 threatens to become widespread in the community.

In a city populated by public servants, hospitality is once again feeling the pinch: by midday on Tuesday, Meachen’s cafe, Smith the Grocer in the Old Bank Arcade, hadn’t even had enough customers through the doors to pay that day’s wages.

"Without a wage subsidy, we will be the next to close," she said.

These tables are normally full at lunchtimes but today they're empty, leaving Mary Meachen concerned about the future of her cafe.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide move to the red Covid traffic light setting from midnight on Sunday.

Public sector agencies are allowing staff to work from home if they want to.

Despite a busy Wellington Anniversary Day on Monday, Tuesday had left businesses feeling the pinch as workers opted to work from home.

Advice from the Public Service Commission, the government department charged with managing the state sector, was for public service agencies and their offices to remain open with “normal” working arrangements. Advice on its website states: “Working from home may be appropriate for some staff.”

Agencies have been asked to plan for anywhere between 10 and 30 per cent of the workforce being unavailable should Omicron spread throughout the community.

Worksafe’s website, as of Tuesday, January 26, stated: “The Covid Protection Framework encourages working from home wherever possible when under the red level.”

That information was changed on Wednesday, and now states: “Working from home may be appropriate for some workers, depending on the type of work they do.”

MPI’s deputy director general for Covid response, Andrew McConnell, said there was “no requirement for our staff to work from home however, they may choose to do so if this is appropriate.”

Stuff understands many of the staff working in Parliament had returned to their workplace as usual, but ministries were either allowing, or actively encouraging, working from home.

The Ministry of Education’s Zoe Griffiths said those who could work from home had been asked to do so, to allow physical distancing in the office.

DOC Health and Safety Director Harry Maher said work would largely continued as normal both in the office and in the field, with appropriate PPE.

Larger office sites were implementing rosters to ensure physical distancing.

Mojo Coffee chief executive Pierre Van Heerden says despite things being quieter than usual, they're just happy to be open.

Meachen said this work-from-home flexibility had come at a cost to the city: her cafe had seen an 80 per cent drop in customers on Tuesday compared to life under the orange setting, and this time, there was no wage subsidy.

Near tears, she worried about how she was going to pay her staff, many of them young people who relied on working enough hours to pay bills and rent.

Mojo Coffee chief executive Pierre van Heerden​ said among more than 20 Mojo cafes around Wellington, things were quiet – but they usually were following a long weekend. “As we move through the week we will get a better idea,” he said.

Compared to the restrictions of level 4, this was an improvement. He and his staff were just happy to be open.