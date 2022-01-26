Covid-19: Person with Covid-19 went to Wellington airport but didn't board flight

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

A person with Covid-19 was due to board a flight in Wellington on Monday morning but a Wellington Airport spokeswoman understood the passenger didn’t get on the plane.

The Ministry of Health announced the new Wellington case on Wednesday and had earlier published two locations of interest at Wellington Airport: the Jetstar check-in area, and the airport itself.

The airport’s spokeswoman Jenna Raeburn said a passenger had visited the check-in area, but questions about why the person didn't board their flight should be directed to the ministry or Jetstar.

The ministry and Jetstar have been approached for comment.

Investigations were underway to determine a link for the case.

Anyone who visited the airport on Monday, January 24, between 6.30am and 9.40am, and those who were at the Jetstar check-in area of the airport at the same time, should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

“Public areas of the terminal are cleaned frequently to a “deep clean” standard, with a particular focus on high touch points such as handrails, counters, and touch screens. The affected area was deep cleaned as part of our normal practice well before the Airport was identified as a location of interest,” Raeburn said.

There are currently six Covid-19 cases in the Wellington region, three in the Capital & Coast District Health Board area and three in Hutt Valley.

None of the Covid-19 cases are in hospitals in Wellington or Hutt Valley, Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesman Chas Te Runa said.

It’s unknown if the case is the Omicron variant. As yet, no confirmed Omicron cases have been found in the greater Wellington region.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, said: “It would not surprise me if it was Omicron, that would be the concern.”

This comes as the ministry reported 56 community cases of Covid-19 to date that have either been confirmed as the Omicron variant through genome sequencing, or are suspected to be, due to an identified link to a confirmed Omicron case.

This includes 15 new Omicron cases today in Auckland, Taranaki, and Nelson/Marlborough.