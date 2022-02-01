Bid to end fines at Wellington City Council libraries

A proposal may see fines for overdue items ditched at Wellington City Council libraries. (File photo).

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fines for overdue items could be wiped at Wellington City Council libraries this year.

The move would see the council follow 33 others around the country, including Upper Hutt and Hutt City, in removing debt from unpaid fines, in a bid to encourage the use of libraries.

As of November 23, more than $635,464 was owed in overdue fines, fees, and lost items to Wellington City Council’s libraries.

The debt is higher than that of other councils, such as Christchurch City Council, which last week agreed to shelve issuing fines and will wipe $82,500 worth of historical debt from unpaid fines from March 1.

READ MORE:

* Overdue library fines shelved permanently in Christchurch

* Final chapter looms for library fines

* Policy of overdue library fines only deprives the disadvantaged, say critics



Auckland Council libraries cancelled more than $500,000 in unpaid fines for late returns in September.

In March, the head of the council’s annual plan committee, Councillor Rebecca Matthews, plans to propose removing the library fine system and all outstanding debts.

Matthews said the council was “out of step with the rest of the country” with the system, which created an unnecessarily negative relationship with libraries and councils.

“I am keen to talk to my colleagues about how we can eliminate library fines as soon as possible and open up our libraries to more Wellingtonians,” she said.

Implementing the “fines free” method is believed to encourage uptake in library usage and reduce social inequality.

Monique Ford/Stuff As of November 23, more than $635,464 in debt was owed in overdue fines, fees, and lost items to Wellington City Council’s libraries. (File photo).

Wellington City Council libraries and community spaces manager Laurinda Thomas​ said a common assumption was that fines were a motivator for returning items to the library, but evidence from libraries which had implemented fines-free revealed return rates were the same or better than when charging fines.

“Anecdotally, this is linked to customers' perception that they will ‘get in trouble’ for returning items that are overdue,” she said.

In 2019, Lower Hutt's libraries waived $52,000 in historic overdue fees in an effort to make services more accessible for the city's tamariki.

At the time, Hutt City divisional libraries manager Kat Cuttriss said fines were a barrier to children and families who were unable to pay.

Wellington City Council Wellington City councillors unanimously voted to fix and upgrade the city's quake-prone central library, despite public support for a new building. (Video first published February 2021).

Councils which are fines-free typically take one of two approaches, free fines for all or fines free for children and young adults.

“Many councils have been fines free for children and young adults for some time before making the transition to fines free for adults as well. However, some councils have gone fine free for all in a ‘big bang’ style approach. Both options are relatively easy to implement.

“There are pros and cons to both approaches for children and young adults, but both have shown positive results in increasing the uptake of borrowing by children and young adult customers,” she said.

Since the beginning of 2019, more than $812,418 has been paid in fines to the Wellington City Council.

When a debt is more than $20, customers are blocked from borrowing further items or accessing online collections.

Small, unpaid debts are written off after six years and larger debts are sent to debt collection.

Since 2016, more than $108,338 in debt for lost items has been written off by the council and more than $387,637 in fees and fines.

To encourage people to return items promptly when there are no fines, a block is usually put on a card for any items still overdue after 2-3 weeks, preventing further borrowing.

The block is removed once the items are returned, or an arrangement to pay for the item is made.