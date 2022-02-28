Four arrests at Parliament occupation, numbers continue to shrink

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

It is day 21 of the occupation of Parliament and surrounding streets.

Seventeen protesters confirmed with Covid-19, three in hospital.

Four people were arrested since Sunday.

The occupiers continue to entrench themselves, installing plumbing for sewage and setting up a heated prefab shower block.

Church leader Brian Tamaki offered to act as negotiator.

Vehicle numbers behind the blockade have reduced but the numbers of campers on Parliament grounds remains high.

Occupiers at Shelly Bay, another Wellington occupation, have distanced themselves from the scenes at Parliament.

Politicians continue a refusal to negotiate with protesters.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Emotions rise on Hill St during a face-off between anti mandate protestors and police on Monday.

Police have arrested four men at the Parliament occupation since Sunday, they said in a statement on Monday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for breach of bail on Sunday night, and appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday. A 53-year-old man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon was arrested and appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for breach of bail on Monday and is due to appear at the Wellington District Court on Tuesday. And a 55-year-old man was charged with wilful trespass on Sunday night, and will appear in the Wellington District Court on March 3.

Police also said they seized pipes and plywood sheets which protesters were attempting to carry through the cordon, and vehicles, including tractors, were prevented from entering.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A new shower block is delivered on Stout St by Colin Wightman, from Eco Cottages NZ.

“While police have tried to discourage people from bringing in large pieces of equipment, people have been belligerent and determined enough to find entry points where they have been able to bring in items,” the statement said.

About 20 protesters had gathered outside Pipitea Marae, but were moved on by police. Police officers were patrolling to reassure the public, particularly between the beginning and end of the work and school day.

The anti-mandate occupation is now in its 21st day and police said the number of protesters at the occupation continues to decrease, with 200 people staying overnight on Sunday night. The number of cars blocking streets around Parliament also appears to be reducing.

On Sunday, protesters built two fully functioning toilets at the corner of Hill St and Molesworth St.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Supporters wave flags on a makeshift tree hut on Parliament grounds.

Wellington City Council has confirmed both toilets are flushing into the city’s wastewater sewer network through an illegal connection. Authorities previously warned of sewage being flushed into stormwater drains and contaminating Wellington harbour and last week told people to stay out of the harbour.

There was evidence of further plumbing action on Monday, with Eco Cottages NZ owner Colin Wightman providing one of his prefab shower units, on Stout St next to the law school. There have been some showers on site, but it is not known whether they supply hot water.

Wightman expressed a strong distaste for media and skepticism of Covid-19 when approached for comment. He has previously been involved in directing anti-vax messages to primary school children.

It looked like protesters were planning to connect the prefab shower block to water mains, but the protester overseeing the installation – who also set up the toilets – would not confirm whether that would happen on Monday. The prefab looks like it can heat water with LPG tanks and solar power.

George Block/Stuff Stuff journalist George Block tours the occupation camp around Parliament, as the protest enters week four.

The occupation has grown increasingly volatile, while sanitary conditions in the camp have continued to decline.

Three occupiers opposing mandates have been hospitalised with the virus, and there are at least seventeen known Covid-19 cases linked to the occupation.

A press release by the Freedoms & Rights Coalition, sent out Monday morning, claimed police and politician “egos” were preventing progress because leaders won't meet with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Protesters engaging with police on the cordons in Lambton Quay.

Tamaki was asked to be lead negotiator because he had enough respect across the majority of the "freedom" community to bring about an “effective and peaceful resolution”, the statement said.

“What could it really hurt for politicians and police to humble themselves for an hour or two, and listen to Brian Tamaki-led negotiations with the protesters?

“So [Jacinda] Ardern and [Police Commissioner Andrew] Coster would rather allow these protests to continue indefinitely, causing considerable inconvenience and pain to the public and frontline police, rather than putting their egos aside for the sake of the greater public good.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Workers walk to their offices passing through cordons in Lambton Quay.

Earlier, protesters faced off with police on Hill St, with one man demanding access for trucks to service the portable toilets. Police brought in reinforcements, but left the scene as tensions escalated.

The crowd cheered as police left.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A lone police office at Molesworth St. Anti-mandate and freedom protesters continue protesting on Parliament grounds on day 21.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Early morning scenes around the freedom camp surrounding Parliament.

No signs of negotiation

Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard said on Sunday claims by protesters that a negotiator had been appointed to help end the standoff were incorrect.

Mallard said former Sensible Sentencing Trust spokesman Scott Guthrie had been put up as a negotiator but Mallard made it clear there would be no negotiations. Politicians across the political spectrum earlier agreed not to negotiate while the protest remained illegally.