Early-morning fire destroys classroom at Wellington primary school

An early-morning fire has destroyed one classroom and damaged two others at St Joseph’s School in Upper Hutt.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said firefighters arrived just before 3.30am on Monday to find one classroom in the middle of a block “well alight”. That classroom suffered “severe damage”.

In total, six fire trucks arrived to fight the blaze, which was contained at 4.45am.

A fire investigator would be looking into the cause of the fire, Dunbar said.

There was one fire truck on standby at the scene on Monday morning.

Students in the affected rooms have been asked to study from home on Monday.

One of the classrooms is likely to be lost, while two others had significant fire damage and would be closed for a substantial amount of time.