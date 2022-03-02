Fires burn at Parliament as protesters mount last-ditch effort to hold on

A tent was set on fire as police moved to remove protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation at Parliament grounds descended into chaos on Wednesday afternoon, with one fire destroying the children’s playground and another fuelled by exploding gas cannisters.

About 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, police moved en-masse into Parliament grounds, in an aggressive effort to retake the area that’s been occupied by protesters for more than three weeks.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Several fires burnt on, and around, Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

As police advanced through Parliament grounds, tearing down tents and urging remaining protesters to leave, a fire broke out in the middle of Parliament lawn.

The fire was fuelled by protesters throwing camping gear and rubbish – from pieces of plywood to plastic rubbish bins.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Chaos and flames at Parliament, as police push forward with effort to remove protesters.

As the black smoke stretched high into the air, onlookers reacted with a mix of cheers and gasps at intermittent explosions – thought to be fuelled by LPG cannisters present throughout the camp.

Soon after, the parliamentary playground caught alight, burning a bright orange. Again, the fire was fuelled by explosions beneath the slide.

Stuff Black smoke billowed out of the grounds, and the acrid smell of burning plastic hung in the air.

Eventually, both fires were put out, but not before other fires managed to pop up both in and around Parliament grounds.

Protesters on the sidelines yelled everything from “Stop it!” to “Let it all burn”, as the acrid smell of burning plastic hung in the air.

Monique Ford/Stuff A fire truck eventually managed to make its way to Parliament.

Eventually, a fire truck arrived at Molesworth St, next to Parliament ground, but the remaining police blockade and the ongoing hostility made it a more complicated operation for Fire and Emergency NZ.

In a statement, police said a number of small fires were deliberately lit on Parliament grounds. By 4.50pm the fires had been contained, and there were no reports of injury.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A woman throws a plastic bin onto a fire lit at Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

The past three weeks has seen the usually luscious lawn in front of Parliament turned into a somewhat foreign sight – a campground, with only mud and hay underfoot. But one of the most notable losses will be that of the children’s playground.

The playground was a pet project of Speaker Trevor Mallard, and part of his efforts to make Parliament more inclusive and welcoming for children and families.

George Block/Stuff The slide at the children's playground in Parliament, goes up in flames.

The slide and balance beams were opened on international children’s day in 2019, and cost $572,000.

Prior to the protest, there were plans to add to the playground with accessible activities, for children with disabilities.

Mallard declined to comment on the loss of the playground.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The children’s playground was widely used by families who were present at the protest the past few weeks.

The violent and chaotic scenes at Parliament come after a long day of tensions. About 6am, police kicked off an assertive operation to push back protesters, and reclaim the streets and public places occupied by protesters.

By 4.30pm, police appeared to have retaken Parliament and the surrounding areas, but not without firm opposition from the couple of hundred people who remained.