Force used to shut down Parliament rioters justified, police commissioner says

The force used by police to remove the occupation at Parliament was “absolutely” justified, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

In interviews with RNZ and AM this morning, Coster praised officers for their restraint, professionalism and courage. It would be difficult to find a better response anywhere in the world, he said.

He expects more arrests in the coming days as police track down the protesters responsible for “appalling” behaviour and “gratuitous violence” during Wednesday’s police operation.

Throughout the day, 500 police officers were involved in the operation, starting out early on Wednesday morning by surrounding toilet blocks and rousing people from their tents. Many packed up, but a few hundred remained to face the police throughout the day, becoming increasingly angry and violent as their numbers dropped.

Monique Ford/Stuff Protesters holding the line while police try to push them back from the Parliament grounds

Coster told RNZ they expected the operation to be difficult, but hadn’t expected that level of violence from protesters. “In the end it was just gratuitous violence towards police doing their jobs.”

He denied the fires at the camp could have started accidentally. “Without a doubt fires were being deliberately lit in a number of places and fuel was being added to those fires including petrol and gas canisters. It was an incredibly dangerous situation.”

Police used pepper spray, hoses, and sponge bullets against the protesters. Coster said any force they used was proportionate to the protesters’ actions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The day after: the clean-up after the Parliament riot.

In a press release sent out by End the Mandates NZ, representing many protest groups, they claimed that the use of pepper spray was indiscriminate and unlawful.

Protesters had been given time to bring the protest into a lawful state but had not done so, Coster said.

He said police made it clear that anyone could pack up their gear and leave, and gave them a chance to do so before moving in on the tents.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police with riot shields line up outside the Beehive in the operation to remove the protesters from Parliament grounds.

Sponge bullets were only fired once protesters began throwing pavers, and pepper spray was deployed in response to a fire extinguisher being sprayed at officers. The tensions peaked with the protesters starting fires on Parliament lawn, leading police to turn hoses on the protesters.

“There was a moment where it was finely balanced, in terms of risk to Lambton Quay and the shops there. Sponge rounds were used at that point.

“I did not see a baton deployed throughout the whole day, and we did not use tactics like tear gas.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.

Seven police officers were in hospital on Wednesday night, but none had life-threatening injuries. Coster did not know how many protesters were in hospital, but said police had been “very restrained”. He doubted protesters had suffered any significant injuries.

Police had given “a lot of thought” to earlier actions they could have taken to end the occupation, but they were put off after the arrests on day three “made no traction” in reducing the size of the protest.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Protesters affected by pepper spray put milk on their eyes after Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.

“I am confident the approach we took, which was a gradual de-escalation of numbers prior to the operation we ran yesterday, really was the only way to resolve this situation.”

Coster said the operation was not about preventing lawful protest, but enforcing what is acceptable and what is not. Other protests around the country at the moment were “not causing anywhere near the difficulty we had in Wellington”, he said.