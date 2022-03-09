Police destroy contaminated property seized from Parliament protest

Police have destroyed camping and personal property seized at the occupation at Parliament that was found to be contaminated with human waste, dirt and hay.

Police took the property from the northern end of Molesworth and Hill streets and some nearby private properties on Wednesday 2 March as part of the major efforts to reclaim Parliament ground from the protesters who had been occupying the area for 23 days.

The property was taken to a holding area where health protection officers from Porirua City Council inspected it for hazards.

It was found to be contaminated and was classified as a health nuisance under the Health Act.

Police confirmed they had since destroyed the property, as directed by the council.

Other property from the protest was removed by Wellington City Council and Parliamentary Security.