Pranksters troll Russian diplomats by renaming Wellington street 'Zelenskiy Rd'

Messines Rd has been renamed Zelenskiy Rd by some Wellington pranksters.

Pranksters in Wellington have renamed Messines Rd – where the Russian Embassy is based – to “Zelenskiy Rd” in honour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council would change the sign back eventually, but it was not a top priority.

“We recognise and sympathise with the international outrage over the Russian invasion. We also acknowledge that our contractors are very, very busy at the moment and may not be able to attend to this issue as a matter of urgency,” Maclean said.

“We hope residents in the neighbourhood will understand.”

READ MORE:

* Visa and MasterCard suspend all Russian operations amid Ukraine invasion

* Klitschko brothers on Vladimir Putin's 24-person 'kill list'

* Ukraine's President refuses to flee, urges the country to ‘stand firm’



Ukrainian Presidency Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on other countries to boycott Russian products.

The 44-year-old Zelenskyy is a former actor and comedian who was elected president of Ukraine in 2019 in an electoral landslide.

He has received international praise for his response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has become a symbol of defiance.

The road sign uses the spelling “Zelenskiy” – an alternative spelling that Zelenskyy has used in the past.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in New Zealand has been active on social media ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, retweeting and repeating Kremlin messaging around the war.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ukrainian-born Kiwis gathered at Wellington's Civic Sq, calling for New Zealand to take a stronger stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Some of the claims include rising Nazi-ism and anti-Russian nationalism in the Ukraine – a common justification for the invasion as a so-called “liberation” of Russian-speaking peoples.

Other posts have denied international media reporting around Russian military actions and spread widely discredited claims that Ukraine was developing biological weapons.

US officials have dismissed this accusation as “absurd propaganda”, while EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said, “the credibility of information provided by Kremlin is in general very doubtful and low.”

Messines Rd is named for the Belgian village captured in the Battle of Messines which involved New Zealand troops.

The New Zealand Division suffered 700 fatalities during the battle.