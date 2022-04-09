Cities need low-carbon infrastructure and transport – but are local councils agile enough to create change fast?

Local government is tasked with leading transformational changes across cities in order to meet ambitious emissions reductions targets – before it’s too late. Pictured: Wellington city under a blanket of fog.

Local governments are facing years of work to lower emissions across their cities and districts and set them up for a low-carbon future.

From enabling people to travel with fewer emissions by installing cycleways and enhancing public transport to investing in forests and wetlands to sequester carbon, councils have a key role to play.

The latest report by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), released on Tuesday, found there is still time left to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, beyond which the science indicates the effects will get disproportionately worse.

The report found emissions need to fall by 43 per cent from pre-pandemic levels by 2030 and 84 per cent by 2050.

READ MORE:

* The world has its best chance yet to slash emissions – if it seizes the opportunity

* Regional council moves away from grazing for good in major Kāpiti Coast park

* Let's Get Wellington Moving climate rating reviewed



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kāpiti Coast District councillor Sophie Handford says now is the time for councils to get real about climate change – even if it goes against the will of a loud minority.

Kāpiti Coast District councillor Sophie Handford said the report reinforced the council’s responsibilities to lead meaningful chance, and “emphasises that we need to be pulling every single lever possible because this needs to be the decade of action”.

“It's our responsibility to envision and enable this alongside our community, and we're doing it for things like our district growth strategy, which is very much future focused.”

Trying to “save life as we know it” wouldn’t work. She said what was needed was transformational society change.

It was council’s responsibility to ensure climate justice – equitable change for minorities and lower socio-economic communities – and prioritise partnerships with iwi.

Supplied Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a joint initiative between councils and Government, tasked with developing transport systems for the city that support growth and tackle carbon emissions. (Artist render)

The report was “the biggest business case you could essentially have, where global scientists and governments are saying that this is the defining moment”, Handford said.

“Especially when time is ticking – what's it going to take? When is that moment going to be that leaders say, now's the moment where we have to lead, and potentially go against the will of the majority of our community because we know it's going to be what's best for those who will inhabit this place following?”

Greater Wellington Regional Council’s climate committee chairman Thomas Nash agreed, saying: “We have to pull all the climate levers as hard as we can right now and as councils we have to step up.”

For the regional council, that meant working with central government to transform public transport through cheaper fares and more frequent services.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Regional councillor Thomas Nash says council needs to get the big decisions right, as there won’t be a second shot, particularly when it comes to things like mass rapid transport. (File photo)

Wellington’s biggest emissions source is transport. Transformational mass rapid transit project Let’s Get Wellington Moving aims to lower emissions.

Nash said making the right choices for mass transit infrastructure was key, to allow public transport to handle “the sheer scale of passenger boardings we are going to need to move past car dependency and meet our climate targets”.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said local councils’ role, other than reducing their own emissions, was providing a pathway to reach net-zero emissions and centring climate change in its decisions and messaging.

He, too, was frustrated by the slow pace of decision-making. It raised questions about the powers of local government, which “doesn’t have the levers to enact fast change”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry on the Hutt River stop bank, part of its climate resilience work to protect the city against rising sea levels. (File photo)

“I think the best thing we can do is to really be upfront with people in our communities about the real impact of climate change and rising sea levels, and what it means for Lower Hutt – the most densely populated floodplain in Australasia.”

Each city didn’t solely exist within its council boundaries, he said. “All councils need to work on this together.”

In September, the Wellington City Council set a more ambitious emissions target, deciding to cut its emissions by 57 per cent of 2020 values by 2030 – that’s 597,571 tonnes of CO2.

A report commissioned by Let’s Get Wellington Moving shows Wellington lacks green spaces, and strongly suggests tree planting, or greening, throughout the city through the replacement of parking spaces and planting the face of some buildings with vertical gardens.

In March, the Wellington council granted an extra $4.3 million in funding for environmental restoration work over the next decade, voting in favour of the most expensive of four options, despite council officers recommending a cheaper option.