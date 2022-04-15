How much of a difference does Transmission Gully make when escaping the capital for Easter?

Transmission Gully was first talked about in 1919. Nearly 100 years later, plans were in place to build the motorway, and as of March 31, it's actually open.

It’s the other Easter break trinity: chocolate eggs, bunnies with baskets, and bad traffic. Could Wellington’s latest piece of highway eliminate one of those? Reporter Kate Green and photographer Jericho Rock-Archer get behind the wheel to test whether Transmission Gully/Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata makes Easter weekend traffic any less hellish.

Every year, Wellingtonians battle the roads and each other to get out of the city and away on their holidays. There are two routes north – State Highway 1 up the coast, and State Highway 2 inland through the Hutt Valley – and both see their fair share of congestion.

The most highly anticipated piece of road in the country – if you ask a Wellingtonian, anyway – opened on March 31, in the early hours of the morning, adding an inland alternative to the coastal route.

A race between three reporters showed it outstripped the train by a mile, and narrowly beat the old State Highway 1, too.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Two journalists take on Transmission Gully in holiday traffic, and discover that no matter how many routes there are up the coast, there will always be a bottleneck at Ōtaki.

But how does it fare during peak holiday traffic, as capital residents head out of town for Easter on Thursday afternoon? We’re about to find out.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, traffic out of the capital peaks between 12pm and 6pm on the Thursday before Easter.

Leaving the office at 4pm, Google Maps estimated our journey from central Wellington to Ōtaki would take an hour and eight minutes. As it turned out, it was only off by an hour and 13 minutes.

A pitstop for fuel and wiper fluid on Vivian Street gave us a taste of what the central city was like at 4pm – that is, nightmarish – but leaving the commuters behind via the motorway, the traffic began moving quickly. Jericho’s watch read 4.37pm.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff We hit the motorway in Wellington central, heading north, at 4:37pm.

When we reached it, Transmission Gully itself was almost eerily quiet.

At the turnoff, most traffic carried on down the old coastal route, now State Highway 59 – presumably Porirua and Kāpiti residents enjoying a less congested Good-Friday-eve commute than before. In previous years, the Easter exodus would have seen bottlenecks at several choke points along the old route.

But, with two options to choose from now, the smooth surface of the new highway was sparsely populated.

Any loose chip seemed to have embedded itself by now; there were no flying pieces of gravel, and no errant police cars in the gravel pit.

We reached the end of Transmission Gully without incident, admiring the views down the valley as the golden sun set slowly to our left.

If everyone had been going on holiday to Paekākāriki, all would have been well.

And yet, if anything, the addition of an alternative route north seemed to have increased the total traffic quietly bottlenecking itself at Peka Peka. We came upon the queue just after 5.15pm.

The next two kilometres took us half an hour.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Transmission Gully itself was clear of traffic right through – eerily quiet for the day before a holiday weekend.

A woman on a bicycle sailed past us on the walking track to our left. Jericho took golden-hour shots from the passenger seat as a watchful moon rose overhead, and the car crawled on.

We were stuck behind a ute, whose branding we were by now thoroughly sick of the sight of, and next to a hatchback with a greyhound folding himself into various shapes in the boot.

His long, mournful face watched us out the window. We knew the feeling.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff A sign told us to expect delays from Peka Peka, and it was correct.

It did not escape us that we were now, ironically, contributing to the problem we were reporting on.

Just as Jericho’s “Men with raspy voices” playlist was really getting good, the traffic picked up.

The problem turned out to be two lanes becoming one, thanks to road works, and the addition of the Peka Peka on-ramp merging with the existing traffic.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The irony of the situation becomes steadily apparent as we sit in the traffic we’re here to report on.

Once those were behind us, around about Te Horo, we picked up speed.

We arrived in Ōtaki at 6.21pm.

If the bottleneck was worsened by the addition of a second northern route, we might never know for sure.

But for my money, I won’t be booking a holiday in Taupō next Easter.

I’ll be renting a bach in sunny Raumati, or perhaps Waikanae – somewhere before the Peka Peka turnoff.