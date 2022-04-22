Commemorating Anzac Day: Events around the Wellington region
After two years of restrictions caused by Covid-19, events commemorating Anzac Day are resuming throughout the Wellington region. Here are the services and parades being held in your area on April 25, Anzac Day.
Wellington
Wellington will once again be holding its dawn service at Pukeahu National War Memorial. This will be followed by a national service. Separately the Atatürk service will be held at the Atatürk Memorial Park, in Breaker Bay later in the afternoon. All services will be attended by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, as well as representatives from the Government, defence force, and RSA. All those attending are asked to wear a mask.
Dawn Service
- Pukeahu National War Memorial, 6am
National Service
- Pukeahu National War Memorial, 11am
Atatürk Memorial Service
- Atatürk Memorial Park, Breaker Bay, 2:30pm
Hutt Valley
Both Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt will be holding dawn parades for their local communities. The Upper Hutt City Council has shared suggestions on how people can commemorate at home. A number of flag ceremonies and services will be held around Hutt Valley on Monday.
Upper Hutt
- Dawn Service and parade: Upper Hutt Civic Centre
Lower Hutt
- Hutt central: Dawn Service, Anzac Memorial Lawn, Queens Drive, 6am
- Stokes Valley: Stokes Valley RSA, Hawthorn Crescent, 11am
- Naenae Service: Naenae bowling club, 11am
- Wainuiomata Community Memorial service: Cenotaph, 11am
Porirua
Porirua has two dawn services, inviting all those willing to participate to commemorate Anzac day. Although with orange light restrictions, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker “respects that some people may wish to stay home, with Covid-19 still out there, and high daily case numbers”. For those unable to be there, Porirua’s civic service will be livestreamed on Facebook, and it will include a sign language interpreter.
Dawn services
- Tītahi Bay residential streets, 6am.
- Porirua RSA McKillop St, 6am
Porirua civic service
- Peace Memorial Te Rauparaha Park, 9am
Commemoration Services
- St Alban Church, Pāuatahanui, 10:15am
- Takapūwāhia Marae and Tītahi Bay, Whitehouse Rd, 10.30am
- Pukerua Bay Community Hall, 11am
Kāpiti Coast
Kāpiti Coast continues its traditional Anzac Day Dawn services at Ōtaki RSA. Although Paekākāriki will not be holding Anzac services, the flag will be raised at the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall. Mayor K Gurunathan says “While Covid-19 has again seen local Anzac Day services cancelled it is still really important to take some time to reflect on the sacrifices of all those who have served New Zealand”
Dawn Service
- Ōtaki Cenotaph War Memorial, 6am
Anzac Day 2010 Helicopter crash: Memorial to be unveiled.
In honour of the aircrew killed and injured in the 2010 Anzac Day helicopter crash at Pukerua Bay, there will be an unveiling at Ohakea Air Force Base early on Anzac Day. Although other places will have commemorations, this unveiling will be a private ceremony that family and friends will be attending.