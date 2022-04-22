Commemorating Anzac Day: Events around the Wellington region

An Anzac Day Dawn Service in Wellington from the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. (File photo).

After two years of restrictions caused by Covid-19, events commemorating Anzac Day are resuming throughout the Wellington region. Here are the services and parades being held in your area on April 25, Anzac Day.

Wellington

Wellington will once again be holding its dawn service at Pukeahu National War Memorial. This will be followed by a national service. Separately the Atatürk service will be held at the Atatürk Memorial Park, in Breaker Bay later in the afternoon. All services will be attended by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, as well as representatives from the Government, defence force, and RSA. All those attending are asked to wear a mask.

Ross Giblin/Stuff War veterans march to the ANZAC Dawn Service, Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. (File photo).

Dawn Service

Pukeahu National War Memorial, 6am

National Service

Pukeahu National War Memorial, 11am

Atatürk Memorial Service

Atatürk Memorial Park, Breaker Bay, 2:30pm

Hutt Valley

Both Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt will be holding dawn parades for their local communities. The Upper Hutt City Council has shared suggestions on how people can commemorate at home. A number of flag ceremonies and services will be held around Hutt Valley on Monday.

Andrew Turner/Stuff Dawn Service Anzac Day Parade Upper Hutt 2017

Upper Hutt

Dawn Service and parade: Upper Hutt Civic Centre

Lower Hutt

Hutt central: Dawn Service, Anzac Memorial Lawn, Queens Drive, 6am

Dawn Service, Anzac Memorial Lawn, Queens Drive, 6am Stokes Valley: Stokes Valley RSA, Hawthorn Crescent, 11am

Stokes Valley RSA, Hawthorn Crescent, 11am Naenae Service: Naenae bowling club, 11am

Naenae bowling club, 11am Wainuiomata Community Memorial service: Cenotaph, 11am

Picasa/Stuff Lower Hutt War Memorial dawn service on Anzac Day. (File photo)

Porirua

Porirua has two dawn services, inviting all those willing to participate to commemorate Anzac day. Although with orange light restrictions, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker “respects that some people may wish to stay home, with Covid-19 still out there, and high daily case numbers”. For those unable to be there, Porirua’s civic service will be livestreamed on Facebook, and it will include a sign language interpreter.

Supplied Tītahi Bay RSA turns out to mark Anzac Day in 2017.

Dawn services

Tītahi Bay residential streets, 6am.

Porirua RSA McKillop St, 6am

Porirua civic service

Peace Memorial Te Rauparaha Park, 9am

supplied/Stuff The Anzac service at the Peace Memorial in Porirua in 2018.

Commemoration Services

St Alban Church, Pāuatahanui, 10:15am

Takapūwāhia Marae and Tītahi Bay, Whitehouse Rd, 10.30am

Pukerua Bay Community Hall, 11am

Stuff An Anzac Day Parade and service at Paekākāriki in 2016.

Kāpiti Coast

Kāpiti Coast continues its traditional Anzac Day Dawn services at Ōtaki RSA. Although Paekākāriki will not be holding Anzac services, the flag will be raised at the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall. Mayor K Gurunathan says “While Covid-19 has again seen local Anzac Day services cancelled it is still really important to take some time to reflect on the sacrifices of all those who have served New Zealand”

Dawn Service

Ōtaki Cenotaph War Memorial, 6am

Anzac Day 2010 Helicopter crash: Memorial to be unveiled.

In honour of the aircrew killed and injured in the 2010 Anzac Day helicopter crash at Pukerua Bay, there will be an unveiling at Ohakea Air Force Base early on Anzac Day. Although other places will have commemorations, this unveiling will be a private ceremony that family and friends will be attending.