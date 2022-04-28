Burst pipe sends water 'gushing' down Island Bay street

A burst pipe on Mersey St in Island Bay is causing water outages for most of the Wellington suburb.

A main pipe on Mersey St burst this afternoon, sending torrents of water down the street and causing a water outage for many streets in Island Bay.

Island Bay resident Beth Houston was driving home from work when she saw the burst pipe, which she said was right outside the gates of St Francis de Sales School. She said it was probably the main pipe running underneath Mersey St.

“It’s gushing in a massive river down both sides of the road, finding its equilibrium in the storm drain,” she said.

Houston’s house was not facing a water outage, but around the corner her neighbours had reported their pressure was low.

On social media people were reporting outages on Albert St, Rhine St, and Milne Tce.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who lives nearby in Island Bay, said “if it’s not one thing, it’s another with our pipes. Island Bay has copped its fair share of woes and residents have been so patient but it’s wearing thin.”

Wellington Water said their customer service team was on the way at 6.20pm, but could not confirm further details.