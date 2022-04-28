Burst pipe sends water 'gushing' down street in Wellington's Island Bay

A burst pipe on Mersey St in Island Bay is causing water outages for most of the Wellington suburb.

A main pipe on Mersey St burst on Thursday afternoon, sending torrents of water down the street and causing a water outage for many streets in Island Bay.

The Wellington Water worker who was assessing the pipe said it would take “all night” to repair and that they had switched off water because it was draining the reservoir.

A spokesperson confirmed that on Thursday night, Wellington Water crews were responding to the burst drinking water pipe and water would be off for 4 to 5 hours, affecting 20 houses. Residents could pick up bottled water outside St Francis de Sales School.

“We want to thank people for their patience while our crews work to repair the pipe,” said the spokesperson.

Island Bay resident Beth Houston was driving home from work when she saw the burst pipe, which she said was right outside the gates of St Francis de Sales School. She said it was probably the main pipe running underneath Mersey St.

“It’s gushing in a massive river down both sides of the road, finding its equilibrium in the storm drain,” she said.

Houston said her 9-year-old son saw the pipe burst when he was walking home from a friend’s house and told her “I saw the stones fly”.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who lives nearby in Island Bay, said “if it’s not one thing, it’s another with our pipes. Island Bay has copped its fair share of woes and residents have been so patient but it’s wearing thin.”

On social media people were reporting outages on Albert St, Rhine St, and Milne Tce. Water was back on as of 7pm.

Nicky Kingston, on Milne Tce, said her water was out for about an hour and a half, from 5.30 until just before 7pm. “Good reminder to get the earthquake water ready,” she said.

Sally Jackson on Albert St said the water went out somewhere around 5pm. “We've made dinner without water and enjoyed some apple juice instead of the usual water with dinner,” she said.