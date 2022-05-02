Car theft up by nearly 75% in Hutt Valley, while rates double across Wellington

The rate at which cars are being stolen in Wellington, Hutt Valley, Kāpiti has more than doubled since February. (File photo).

Vehicle theft in Hutt Valley has increased by nearly 75% since February and more than doubled in Wellington and Kāpiti.

Police are urging the public to take precautions after noticing the significant rise, with 11 cars on average being stolen daily since February, in comparison to last year’s average of six vehicles per day.

In Hutt Valley, the average number of cars being stolen is up 74%, while it is 57% in Wellington, 55% in Kāpiti and 46% in Wairarapa.

Wellington District Prevention Manager Inspector Wade Jennings said the majority of stolen vehicles were being recovered, but the thefts were upsetting for many people.

Mazda Demio remains a common target for thieves. (File photo)

“The most commonly targeted vehicles continue to be the Mazda Demio, the Nissan Tiida, and the Mazda Atenza, with many of these vehicles taken so the offenders can go on a joyride,“ he said.

Most of the offenders were teenagers, aged between 15-18. Jennings said the youth offending wasn’t like what was being seen around the country, with an increase in ram raids and burglaries by some children as young as 7.

Police are urging vehicle owners to take precautions to prevent their vehicles from being targeted.

These include ensuring vehicles are locked, all valuable items are removed or concealed from view when the car is parked, avoiding on-street parking, if you have a garage and if not, part in a well-lit busy area, and purchasing anti-theft devices, such as steering wheel locks.

“By making your vehicle more challenging to steal, opportunistic thieves will be more likely to leave it alone,” Jennings said.