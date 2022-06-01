My Favourite Table: Trevor Mallard loves the date scones at Miss Fortune's

Speaker of the House, and Wainuiomata resident, Trevor Mallard on why he loves Miss Fortune’s in Seaview.

“This place is halfway between work and home. Most of the time, it’s open when I’m heading into town so it’s not unusual for me to stop off here. When I’m coming over the Wainui hill, I can generally get a sense of how bad the traffic is on the Esplanade [in Petone] so I’ll get a coffee and a scone.

My blood pressure is better if I stop here while I wait for the traffic to drop off, so I’ll work here for a while. Then I get a second coffee to take away so I can drink it on the way in.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Trevor Mallard at Miss Fortune’s in Seaview with the burger of the day.

Clearly the world has changed so you can work from anywhere.

People stop to say ‘Hi Trevor’ but I’ve never been hassled in here. Probably a couple of times a month, someone will say ‘I’ve got an issue I’d like to discuss,’ or I’ll make appointments to meet people here.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Trevor Mallard’s lunch: Teriyaki chicken with kewpie mayo, slaw, pickled ginger, and spring onion.

This place is right in the heart of the industrial area so there’s a very mixed clientele – people who work at factories in the area, people who are going past. You’ll see a dozen people stopping off while out biking. None of them are younger than me, most are in their 70s and 80s.

The other thing I like about this place is that in four years there have been only a couple of staffing changes, and there’s an eccentricity in how they dress and there’s always music [Ed: no, no Barry Manilow]. It’s a happy place, and it’s dog friendly.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Front of house staff at Miss Fortune’s. From left, Joyce Tung, Evelyn Velazquez and Rebecca Guppy

My favourite thing, in addition to the date scones, is the date and buckwheat caramel slice. I can’t work out whether they’re better heated or toasted. Actually they’re lovely both ways. And I’ve always got to have a decent dollop of cream.

Occasionally when I’m doing a leisurely bike ride, I stop off here for one of their date scones – my favourite energy food. There very good, but I probably don’t do enough cycling to use all the energy they’re providing my body.”