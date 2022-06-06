Mode shift: For this mum and two kids, biking is freedom

Caroline Vincent and her sons Elliot Hutchison, 9, and Roland Hutchison, 5. Vincent says she uses the Tern GSD electric cargo bike for nearly all her commuting, errands and even some recreational riding.

Caroline Vincent, a 35-year-old aged-care nurse and mother of two, rides her electric cargo bike between 80 kilometres and 140 km each week. She uses it for nearly all of her commuting between her Brooklyn home, her work in Karori and her children's school in Happy Valley.

But before she bought it two years ago, she’d ridden a bicycle only three times in the last decade.

“I trialled it when we got to [Covid lockdown] level 3 ... I rode straight up Brooklyn Hill,” she says. “I’ve used it way more than I had planned. I got rid of the second car a year ago.”

READ MORE:

* On the bus: The hybrid public transport user

* E-bike enthusiasts take to the hills but manners maketh the rider

* Why the city of the future needs to be built for e-bikes



Stuff/ Jericho Rock-Archer Mode Shift: Wellington's conscious commuters talk about why they bike and scoot to and around the capital.

After the first lockdown in 2020, Vincent decided there must be a more affordable transport option than having a second car sitting idle.

“Having a second car, there’s two lots of insurance and set fees. I’m the principal earner for my family, so there’s not a lot of money floating around,” Vincent said.

In 2020, she spent nearly $7000 dollars on her Tern GSD E-cargo bike and then another $1000 on two child seats, pannier bags and a front rack that holds her sons’ school bags and her own bag for the day.

“It’s the most expensive thing I ever bought,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Caroline Vincent and Elliot Hutchison, 9, climb Mitchell St to their home near the top of hilly Wellington suburb Brooklyn.

One expense Vincent hadn’t counted on was replacing brake pads, which wore out more quickly than expected with the loaded bike on Wellington’s hills.

“I go through brake pads about every 800kms and if I don't catch them at the right point I have to replace the discs as well – but it’s still cheaper than a car.”

When Vincent first brought her bike, her sons Elliot and Roland were seven and three years old and fit easily on the bike's two child seats. Two years later, Vincent mostly rides with only one on the back “because they’re quite large”.

Now 9, Elliot was almost always keen to ride, she said. Roland took a little more persuading but once on board “he’s always telling me to go faster”.

The bike’s ability to maintain speed, even on the hills, made her feel like she was flowing with the traffic, and motorists were less likely to make “poor decisions” trying to pass her, she said.

The recent pop-up cycle lane on Brooklyn Hill also helped her feel less vulnerable on the way home.

“The Brooklyn Hill cycleway is really good. [Before the lane] the people that wanted to hoon would actually go on the left lane, closer to you,” Vincent said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Caroline Vincent says her E-bike gives her the freedom to “take the long way home” after a stressful day and arrive “ready to help out again”.

Recently, Vincent splashed out $1400 on an additional battery, which her bike has a special mount for, allowing her to “take the long way home” without concerns about running low on charge.

“If I’ve had a stressful day at work I can go around Oriental Bay and see some water, connect with nature and the CBD and then when I get home I’m ready to help out again,” Vincent said.

Wellington’s weather meant that it paid to keep an eye on the forecast but Vincent said it usually took a “weather warning” to deter her.

“Some days when it’s pouring, and I take the bus in the morning, if it fines up I feel bad about not being able to ride my bike. If there’s just some rain I just put my waterproof cover on my seat.”