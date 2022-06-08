Newtown locals on their new cycleway: 'It’s amazing, I love it.'

Sharlene Maslin and husband Stephen cycle with their sons Finn, 5 and Leon, 3 to Capital Kids Daycare and Newtown school before heading to their work in the city.

At 8am on a drizzly Monday morning, parents and children are arriving at the Capital Kids Cooperative Daycare on Hugh St in Newtown, just off the busy arterial route of Adelaide Rd.

Some parents walk to the daycare centre, some drive. But increasingly, families are arriving on two wheels – a shift helped along by the construction of a dedicated cycleway in Newtown.

“When it’s rush hour, it’s the one part of the commute where I feel really safe and I know that my kids are safe,” said Sharlene Maslin,​ who cycles with her husband Stephen and their two sons, five-year-old Finn and three-year-old Leon, to Newtown school and Capital Kids daycare.

Sharlene Maslin said the added safety of the cycleway was a major confidence boost when getting her family to and from school. “Without the cycleway I’m just constantly on alert,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Stephen and Sharlene Maslin use their bikes to drop their sons Finn and Leon to school and daycare.

Johnny Flockton, another Capital Kids parent, commutes with his sons Oscar and Lucas. “It’s quick. We don’t need to worry about parking and it works really well for the rest of the day as well.”

Flockton said more people in his community were looking for ways to be less reliant on their cars. “There’s been a huge uptake of people bringing [their kids] on bikes and that kind of infrastructure just supports it,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Johnny Flockton arrives at Capital Kids Cooperative with his sons Oscar (front) and Lucas.

The Newtown cycleway, planned for between Mein St and Waitangi Park, is part of the broader 166km Paneke Pōneke bike network envisioned by the Wellington City Council.

Less than a quarter of the route was built before six Newtown businesses – four of them in the car industry – challenged the lawfulness of the cycleway's construction.

The High Court last week ordered construction to be paused until a full hearing inSeptember.

Erin Gourley/Stuff The works on the Newtown cycleway were on hold after local businesses challenged the lawfulness of the cycleway's construction. (File photo)

This is a blow to the parents who are enjoying the new cycleway and had been eagerly awaiting its expansion.

Caroline Beech regularly bikes to Wellington Hospital with her six-year-old daughter, Elliot, who has a brain tumour that left her partially disabled. Beech said she had been looking forward to “a lower heart rate” when they commuted to Elliot’s appointments on their cargo bike.

“To see that obstruction is so frustrating,” Beech said. “Only being able to do a small section of [our trip] in a safe cycleway is a big disappointment. You’re running the gauntlet.”

Nadine McGrath/Stuff Megan White, of Capital Kids Cooperative Daycare centre, says it was “essential” for tamariki “to learn different ways to come to school and to do it safely.”

Megan White, of Capital Kids Cooperative Daycare, said the suburb’s new cycleway was helping to make environmentally conscious transport decisions the norm for the centre’s tamariki.

“This is essential. We are trying to teach the children about being kaitiaki for our planet, so for them to learn different ways to come to school, and to do it safely, is really important,” White said. “If my generation had been educated and supported through that journey we wouldn’t have to make all that change now.”

White said she had initially found the experience of commuting by bike in Wellington “terrifying” but even the small section of the Newtown cycleway was a significant improvement.

“We just have to hope that the business’ will see all the tamariki and whānau using it and change their minds,” she said.

Bill hickman/Stuff Lorna Bingham said she felt for business' reliant on deliveries and pickups in Riddiford St that might be affected by the loss of parking in the area.

Once complete, the cycleway would cut 150 car parks along the main route from Newtown to the city.

This has formed the basis of most of the local opposition to the cycleway, even though numerous studies from around the world have shown that cycleways become a net positive for local businesses.

In addition to the companies seeking the judicial review, retailers in the Newtown shops concerned about the effects of the changes in April presented a petition with more than 700 signatures to the council asking for a halt on the cycleway’s construction.

Lorna Bingham,​ who owns the Another Chapter Bookshop on Adelaide Rd as well as working as a diabetes nurse practitioner at Wellington Hospital, said her two professional perspectives kept her “on the fence” about the cycleway.

“It’s great from a climate perspective. It’s great from a health perspective,” Bingham said. “But it makes it difficult for businesses that are more reliant on deliveries and pickups.”

Bill Hickman/Stuff Dr Rebecca Garland said the Newtown cycleway was "amazing" and her whole family used it.

Although some businesses have been loud in their opposition, many people quietly biking their way along the cycleway say they love the cycleway.

Dr Rebecca Garland,​ who also works at Wellington hospital, was effusive about her experience riding the new cycleway. “It’s amazing, I love it,” she said. “There’s no parking at the hospital. It’s going to make it so much safer.”