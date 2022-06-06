Hundreds of smiling faces projected above Wellington harbour with new interactive installation

Morgan Alexander’s face lights up Oriental Bay as part of the Dubbed Into The Light projection.

The smiling faces of Wellingtonians – and their dogs – have lit up Wellington’s waterfront over the weekend as part of a new art installation that has received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback.

The interactive projection, Dubbed Into The Light, allows users to have videos of their faces taken in a booth, which then projects them onto the spray of the Carter Fountain at Oriental Bay.

The project, which was sponsored by Trustpower, was originally supposed to be part of this year’s Performance Arcade festival which ran during February but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The developer of the installation, Wellington artist and designer Amber Strain, said the number of people using the installation had doubled over Queen’s Birthday Weekend, to nearly 500 people each night.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Uma Rabbit Bieringa Ramstad,11, using the booth to project her face onto the fountain.

“It’s pretty huge for a little showing,” she said,

The feedback from users had been “overwhelmingly positive,” she said, with some people making special trips into the bay to see it, and returning again after trying it out.

“I think the funniest thing we find is people lifting their dogs to do it, which is an unexpected interaction that we are more than happy to see,” she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Morgan Alexander was one of nearly 500 people who used the installation on Sunday.

The response had been part of what Performance Arcade wanted to achieve – making the art accessible for everyone.

Even if people didn’t consider the installation to be art, it was “really wonderful” to see people laughing and pulling faces while using it, Strain said.

“I'm really impressed people are brave enough to make themselves that tall and monumental.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Uma Rabbit Bieringa Ramstad’s face shines in the spray of the Carter Fountain.

The work echoes Joe Bleakley’s fountain projection work during the 1983 City of Wellington Sun Festival.

The Carter Memorial Fountain was installed in Oriental Bay in 1973 and over the past several years beach-goers have been able to enjoy projections of ballerinas, swimmers and local taniwha Ngake and Whātaitai courtesy of the Performance Arcade, a locally-based experimental performance festival which has been running since 2011.