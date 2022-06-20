Significant train cancellations in Wellington due to signal outage

Commuters rush from the train after a problem with the station's signalling system means services are only running every half hour.

Multiple train routes are cancelled across Wellington on Monday and Metlink is telling train users to expect severe delays to their commutes.

The Melling Line is totally cancelled, with a shuttle service replacing the train. Porirua, Plimmerton, and Taita trains are also cancelled.

Are you affected? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Waikanae and Upper Hutt trains are running on a half-hourly timetable and stopping at every stop.

Commuters are running through Wellington station because their trains are arriving so late.

READ MORE:

* Freight train derailed on Kāpiti Line, slip at Johnsonville

* Delays likely on Wellington train services as speed restrictions in place

* Wellington train services off-line for a second day following signal failure

* Wellington train services resume on reduced timetable following power outage



Ross Giblin/Stuff The Melling Line is totally cancelled, with a shuttle service replacing the train. Porirua, Plimmerton, and Taita trains are also cancelled. (File photo)

The delays and cancellations are being caused by signal outage at Wellington Station.

“Please expect severe delays and seek alternative transport where possible,” the Metlink advisory says.

Trains are packed – it was standing room only on the Hutt line as commuters crammed onto the one half-hourly service.

Metlink staff weren't able to punch tickets with so many train users squeezing on to one of the few services operating. Those onboard were warned to expect significant delays as a result of the outage, with a message over the loud speaker apologising for the inconvenience.

Passengers at Tawa gave up and walked away from the station, after the train showed up jam-packed and with only two carriages – passengers were physically unable to board the train because it was so full.

Matt Butler, who was waiting for the shuttle meant to replace the Melling line, waited for more than an hour before it showed up. He was running so late to work that he was probably going to have to work “at the other end of the day”.

Once Butler got to the Petone station there were around 100 people waiting for the train.

Metlink has been contacted for comment.