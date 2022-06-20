Wellington train cancellations to continue until Tuesday afternoon

Commuters rush from the train after a problem with the station's signalling system means services are only running every half hour.

Train cancellations in Wellington will continue into Tuesday afternoon after a signal outage caused significant disruption throughout Monday.

Rail experts have been meeting on Monday as they try to sort out the signalling issues affecting the junction at Wellington Station where eight railway tracks merge into two as they approach and leave loading platforms.

All services from Upper Hutt and Waikanae are running every 30 minutes and will stop at all stations.

Melling branch train services have been cancelled and a bus shuttle is running between Melling and Petone without stopping at Western Hutt station.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Melling Line is cancelled, with a shuttle service replacing the train. Porirua, Plimmerton, and Taita trains are also cancelled. (File photo)

All peak services to Taita, Porirua and Plimmerton services are cancelled.

The Johnsonville and Wairarapa lines are running as normal.

An update from Metlink at 3pm on Monday said that the slimmed-down schedule would last until Tuesday afternoon.

Train operator Transdev will be organising buses to depart at key stations across the network, and if the fault is found and remedied before the morning rush hour on Tuesday they will work to get extra train services running between Taita and Porirua.

Metlink is urging people to make alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid lengthy delays.

On Monday morning commuters were running through Wellington station because their trains arrived so late.

The delays and cancellations are caused by a signal outage at Wellington Station.

It was standing room only on the Hutt line as commuters crammed onto the one half-hourly service.

Metlink staff weren't able to punch tickets with so many train users squeezing on to one of the few services operating. Those onboard were warned to expect significant delays as a result of the outage, with a message over the loudspeaker apologising for the inconvenience.

Passengers at Tawa gave up and walked away from the station, after the train showed up jam-packed and with only two carriages – passengers were physically unable to board the train because it was so full.

Matt Butler, who was waiting for the shuttle meant to replace the Melling line, waited for more than an hour before it showed up. He was running so late to work that he was probably going to have to work “at the other end of the day”.

Once Butler got to the Petone station there were around 100 people waiting for the train.

Metlink has been contacted for more comment.