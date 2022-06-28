Person seriously injured in two-car crash in Wellington

One person was seriously injured in a crash on Burma Rd, Johnsonville.

One person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnsonville, Wellington.

Police were notified of the crash in wet conditions at 5.45pm. One person was seriously injured and has been transported to Wellington Hospital.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The police serious crash unit has been notified.

Police closed a stretch of Burma Rd from Haumia St, Johnsonville, through to John Sims Dr in Broadmeadows – cars were being diverted along Fraser Ave.