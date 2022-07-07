Wellington mural adds splash of colour, history to Oriental Bay

A mural on the front wall of 186 Oriental Parade tells past stories of the house and the nearby Seven Sisters houses.

A mural immortalising the past stories of Oriental Bay now adorns the front wall of a villa in the prominent Wellington suburb.

The mural at 186 Oriental Parade was painted by artists Anna Proc​ and Gabriel Heimler​ for the house’s owner.

“We think murals are not for the artist but for the people,” Heimler said. “It’s a form of respect, what we give to Wellingtonians.”

The mural depicts all nine houses that were designed and constructed by leading architect Joshua Charlesworth​ between 1906 and 1909. It includes the seven smaller villas that are commonly known as the Seven Sisters and the two larger houses at their side from 186 to 202 Oriental Parade.

Jericho Rock-Archer The mural is painted by Anna Proc (Left) and Gabriel Heimler (Right).

On the left of the mural Charlesworth has been depicted standing in front of 202 Oriental Parade, one of the larger houses that he built for himself. The house has since been demolished and replaced by the Clifton Towers apartment block, while its cousin on No.186 remains to this day.

On the right, there’s a man with a bicycle standing in front of two of the Seven Sisters houses – chosen by the artists because he was photographed there in the late 1900s.

“He was exactly just like that, with the bicycle next to this house,” Proc said.

Jericho Rock-Archer Joshua Charlesworth, the architect behind the Seven Sisters and the two larger at each side of them, is featured in the mural. He is standing in front of 202 Oriental Parade, which he designed for himself.

“We don’t know [if] he was a worker because in that time, most workers go with bicycle to work,” Heimler said.

Further to the right, there are three young girls rolling a hoop. The artists included a red tram to highlight electric trams were already in the area when the first of the Seven Sisters was built in 1906.

The sign on the tram, Dewsbury Terrace, was an earlier street name in the area when the Seven Sisters were built.

Jericho Rock-Archer A man with a bicycle is depicted on the mural.

The man alighting the tram was journalist Herbert Bridge​, the first occupant of 186 Oriental Parade. He wrote for The Evening Post before becoming one of the first journalists at The Dominion newspaper when the latter was founded in 1907.

On the other side, the man getting on the tram was No.186’s previous owner Peter Cullen, who lived in the house for 23 years before selling it to the current owner in February 2020.

The mural also connected the past and present by having the nine houses appear in their modern day colours so the public to recognise them.

Jericho Rock-Archer 186 Oriental Parade’s first owner, journalist Herbert Bridge (Left) and the previous one Peter Cullen (Right), appears as passengers boarding a tram with the street’s old name, Dewsbury Terrace.

Wellington’s weather delayed the work from getting done.

“It took one month,” Proc said. “It was stretched even longer just because of the weather. It was just raining all the time.”

The mural was “longer and bigger” compared with the pair’s previous work in Wellington.

“It’s nice that we can do something for the city,” Heimler said.