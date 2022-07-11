Ex NZ sports representative missing nearly a week found 'safe and well': police

Missing man Aiken Hakes was spotted withdrawing cash from an ATM in Porirua on Saturday.

A man missing in Wellington for nearly a week has been found ’safe and well’, police say.

Aiken Hakes, 33, had been missing for nearly a week, but was seen on CCTV and made transactions in Porirua and in Paraparaumu on Saturday.

Police said on Tuesday night said he had been located safe and well

They gave no further details of where Hakes was found but thanked the public for their assistance.

READ MORE:

* Concern for Wellington man missing from his home



Supplied Hakes, 33, has previously represented New Zealand in croquet.

Hakes hasn’t been seen by his family or friends since July 5, after he went missing from his Kilbirnie home.

Hakes previously represented New Zealand in croquet, having got into the sport in Wairarapa, where he grew up. It provided him with a “purpose in life”, she said.

Supplied Police are asking Porirua and Kāpiti residents to keep an eye out for him.

He was nominated for Sportsman of the Year at the 55th Halberg Awards in 2017 and in 2020, he won his second Croquet New Zealand open championship title.