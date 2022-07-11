'Much loved' ex NZ sports representative missing for nearly a week

Aiken Hakes has been missing from his Kilbirnie home since Tuesday.

Residents in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie are being asked to check their properties for any signs of a local man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Aiken Hakes​, 33, was last seen by family and friends on Tuesday.

Police search and rescue staff searched for Hakes on Sunday and will continue on Monday.

He is about 174cm tall, of stocky build with blue eyes, and has tattoos on his right arm.

His sister, Shanassey Clark​, described her brother as “very much loved”. He had “many friends who care about him a lot”, she said.

“We're lost without knowing where he is,” Clark said.

Hakes previously represented New Zealand in croquet, having got into the sport in Wairarapa, where he grew up. It provided him with a “purpose in life”, she said.

Supplied Hakes, 33, has previously represented New Zealand in croquet.

He was nominated for Sportsman of the Year at the 55th Halberg Awards in 2017 and in 2020, he won his second Croquet New Zealand open championship title.

Other nominees included Tom Walsh, Kane Williamson, Beauden Barrett and Brendon Hartley.

“Croquet's been my jam, I've been playing since I was 11 years old,” he said in 2016.

Clark said her brother suffered from mental health issues and in the past would go for long walks and hikes to clear his head, but it wasn’t normal for him to not contact his friends or family for this period of time.

“This is different. No-one has heard from him or seen him in five or six days now – it’s a totally different situation,” she said.