Terror threat safety message for Cake Tin cut from All Blacks test

Wellington's Sky Stadium has a new safety video that includes information about how to react in the event of a terrorist attack.

A new safety video with advice for reacting to a terrorist attack has been released by Wellington’s Sky Stadium – but visitors to events won't see it.

The full length video, which Sky Stadium released on YouTube, includes “escape, hide, tell” advice developed for crowded places in the wake of the 2019 mosque attacks.

But the version played before events will only focus on fire evacuations and earthquakes. “We only have a limited time to get people’s attention,” said chief executive Shane Harmon, noting the stadium itself does not control the big screen and is given a set amount of time to broadcast the safety message.

The new video comes ahead of the biggest week for the stadium in three years. About 37,500 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s rugby decider between the All Blacks and Ireland – the largest crowd at the “Cake Tin” since the Eminem concert in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Wellington to get much-needed midwinter boost with capital crowdpleasers

* All Blacks accept they must go up a gear against a desperate Ireland

* Wellington's new airport bus carries more passengers in first week than old one did in a month



Harmon described a full house for the first time in three years as a “timely opportunity” to send the important message about safety during attacks, “in light of events globally and here in New Zealand”.

Sky Stadium The new health and safety video for Wellington’s Sky Stadium includes an animated warning about what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Here Captain Hurricane hides in a broom closet and dials 111.

Visitors would not see the advice because “it’s our first foray into the new crowded places advice”, he said. “The messaging won’t be played on the screens initially but it will be increasing over time.”

Sky Stadium, in collaboration with police and other businesses, gives feedback to the Crowded Places Advisory Group – an initiative by police aiming to “protect crowded places in an evolving threat environment” and “increase resilience to attacks”.

“Escape, hide, tell” comes from police recommendations on attacks in crowded places, an approach based on Australian government advice. The message was adopted in New Zealand as a counter-terrorism strategy in response to the 2019 mosque attacks.

The full video shows animated mascots for Wellington sports teams responding to an unseen attacker. Nixie, the Phoenix mascot, looks distressed and runs out the doors, while Captain Hurricane hides in a broom closet and dials 111.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Fans watch during an A-League match between Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium in April this year.

The section of the video on how to report concerning or suspicious events is also animated, with the three mascots – Nixie, Captain Hurricane, and Leo the Lion – notifying the stadium about a shadowy figure who left a bag unattended.

“In the unlikely event of an attack or similar incident, what you do matters. Remember three words: escape, hide, tell,” the video voiceover says. “If you see a safe way out, leave immediately. Stay out of sight and silence your phone. Call police on 111 when it is safe to do so.”

Supplied The three mascots â Nixie, Captain Hurricane and Leo the Lion â notify the stadium about a shadowy figure who left a bag unattended.

Operations and events manager Mat Hellyer​ said even with the “fun tone” of the animated video, the safety message was important. “It’s vital that everyone attending an event knows what to do should an emergency situation arise.”

Alex Bargh, the stadium’s marketing and hospitality manager, said animation was used “to mix things up a bit and communicate some of the more complex safety messages”.