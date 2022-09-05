My Wellington: Let's become the greatest little arts capital in the world

Actor Peter Hambleton has been a stalwart of the Wellington theatre scene for more than 40 years.

Kiwi actor Peter Hambleton​ is a proud Wellingtonian who has lived in the capital for most of his life. Best known to local theatre-goers for his many performances at Circa Theatre, he grew up in the Hutt Valley, where he attended Naenae College with another actor, Brian Sergent​.

He played the dwarf Gloin (father of Gimli) and cave troll William, in Sir Peter Jackson's Hobbit movie trilogy. Hambleton will appear in a new production at Circa Theatre early next year, and features in upcoming seasons of One Lane Bridge and Brokenwood Mysteries.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

In Hornsey​ Road – high up in Melrose – we are lucky to have wonderful views of Lyall Bay, the airport, the coast and Cook Strait. We lived first in Newtown, then Vogeltown, and Brooklyn before the kids left home, after which we found our dear little townhouse here. We feel strongly connected to the Newtown area and it's wonderfully diverse community.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is...

Wellington's magnificent South Coast! We love the way Wellingtonians actively celebrate our beautiful natural environment – strolling, hiking, exercising, walking dogs, going to a cafe, cycling, surfing, diving, sailing and fishing.

A hidden gem in my hood is...

The Hornsey Road community garden; Kawakawa Commons. Hard work over many years by good people has created a genuine local treasure.

Gloin (Peter Hambleton) from 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.'

If you're looking for somewhere to eat in Melrose you can't go past...

Queen Sally's Diamond Deli. (Yes, it is down in Lyall Bay, but it’s so good we claim it too!)

The perfect Saturday morning in the city is...

A walk anywhere by the sea.

When I need to clear my head, I go to...

The seaside – rambling by the waves seems to help me put things in perspective. I think about dear ones who have passed, feel gratitude that we can live in such a beautiful place, get inspired by the people around me, and always seem to leave refreshed for challenges ahead.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to ...

Black Coffee in Newtown.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff With more funding Peter Hambleton believes Wellington could become the ‘greatest little arts capital in the world’.

If I were mayor for a day I would ...

Work to create more investment in our local arts and culture. Wellington has such a unique and special character. Let's redouble our efforts to make our city even more of a thriving cultural and creative powerhouse!

If there was more funding for arts (both from the council and corporate) there would be more reasons for talented artists to stay in Wellington and thrive.

A former colleague and fellow Hutt Valley lad Marshall Napier died in Australia recently. His death was a reminder of how hard it is for actors to make it locally.

He was one of Australia's most respected actors and in Australia was able to showcase his remarkable talent. If there were more opportunities and more reasons for our talented artists to stay in Wellington that would be a win for everybody.

Let's make Wellington the ‘greatest little arts capital in the world’!

– As told to Nicholas Boyack