Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wellington in serious condition

One pedestrian is in critical condition and another has stabilised, after being admitted with serious injuries, after they were struck by vehicle on St Mary St in Thorndon, Wellington on Wednesday night.

A person is in Wellington Hospital in a serious condition after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on a suburban Wellington street on Wednesday night.

Another person was in a stable condition after being transported to hospital with serious injuries after the crash which happened on St Mary St in the suburb of Thorndon about 6.47pm. The first patient was described as critical on Thursday morning but this was modified to serious.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A police spokesperson said the investigation into the incident was ongoing on Thursday.

St Mary St, which is near the top of Bowen St, was cordoned off on Wednesday night as officers examined and photographed the scene. On Thursday morning the area was clear.

It is understood the pair had just been in the nearby Thorndon General Store. The owners of the store declined to comment on Thursday morning.

Stuff understands a couple were crossing St Mary St when they were struck by a large ute that was turning right from Tinakori Rd.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Flowers were left at the scene of Wednesday night's pedestrian accident on the kerb at St Mary's St, Thorndon.

A resident who walked and drove through the area regularly said there was a lack of pedestrian crossings in the area and was often difficult to see pedestrians.

“When I drive home it’s really hard to see people, especially when it’s raining and dark,” the woman, who did not wish to be named, said on Thursday morning.

Another local, Courtney MacDonald, said the area had always been particularly busy, and she thought there was a nationwide issue with road safety.

“I think there’s a problem across the entire nation with sharing our roads,” MacDonald said.