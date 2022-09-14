Going carless at the height of Wellington's bus crisis

Laura Walters has given up car ownership, but it’s been blimmin’ tricky.

Laura Walters is a senior writer in Stuff's Wellington newsroom.

OPINION: The anxiety kicks in about 8.03am.

The 7.30am bus was cancelled; the Metlink site tells me the 8.30am bus has also now been cancelled.

I wait another 5 minutes in the rain and gusting northerly before I start mentally reconfiguring my day.

My closest bus – the increasingly elusive 39 – runs four times into town from the south coast in the morning, and four times out of town in the evening. When those services are cancelled, the day gets tricky.

Last month, we went carless.

It’s something my partner and I had been discussing for a long time. The car we were driving needed to be sold, and we decided we wouldn’t buy another vehicle until we could afford a new EV.

So far, so sensible.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Wellington’s high level of bus cancellations has possibly made this the worst time to go carless.

We live in a compact city with a variety of transport options: Buses designed to service all corners of the city, trains if you live to the north, then there are car-share apps like Mevo, or at a push you can grab an Uber. On a decent day, walking or biking is a totally viable option.

It should have been easy. Deciding to end our lifelong relationships with combustion engine cars should have been a positive experience. But a perfect storm of factors – including actual storms – has made going carless anything but.

Firstly, I’ll address the elephant in the room. As I write this, I’m more than 35 weeks pregnant. This rules out long walks or uphill bike rides to and from work or social activities. It means I’m less keen to stand in the driving rain and chancing it on the next bus; or jogging down the hill to Island Bay to catch the more regular 1 or 32x.

Then there’s the weather. While the capital’s winter months have been warmer than average, they have been marked with howling winds, driving rain, and hundreds of slips. By-and-large it’s been a pretty crappy winter, making it harder to opt for a bike ride or a walk, or even walking to another bus stop.

Of course, car-share and ride-share apps are an option for those willing to pay more for the convenience. The problem is, they aren’t always convenient.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff journalist Karanama Ruru learns to ride a bike as an adult.

No industry has avoided the effects of the country’s record low unemployment rate – including Uber. A lack of drivers and high demand mean it’s no longer as easy as ordering a ride and waiting 5 minutes.

Car-share apps, like Mevo, give users further control. But if you live outside the limited parking zones, you still need to figure out a way to get to the car. These problems could easily be solved by expansion and greater competition. But turns out, Wellingtonians just aren’t that interested.

STUFF In a community built with a focus on public transport, bus use is low (Video from April 2021)

Last, but by no means least, is Wellington’s bustastrophe 2.0. Sure, the name needs some work, but you get the idea.

Thousands of bus journeys are being cancelled every month due to the driver shortage, driven by seasonal sickness and Covid-19. This is compounded by a lack of drivers in an economy where people have the ability to get a better job, with better conditions, for better pay – good for them.

The result: Last month, almost 8000 of Wellington’s 99,000 scheduled trips were cancelled. That’s 8% of trips. To put that number into perspective, in 2019 0.6% of scheduled trips were cancelled in the month of August.

At this point, you’ll probably ask some question like:

Laura, why on earth would you get rid of your car in the middle of a particularly bad Wellington winter? When Wellington is facing a bus driver shortage? And while you’re heavily pregnant?

These are all fair questions.

But there is never a perfect time to make a big life change. If I waited for the perfect moment, I’d be waiting forever.

And I truly believe that this has been such a difficult experience – leaving me relying on rides with friends, borrowing cars, and paying exorbitant amounts for Ubers – says more about Wellington’s transport woes than my timing.

If we are going to ask more people to give up their personal vehicles in favour of public transport, walking, cycling and ride-sharing, then the city needs to make it a viable option.

It shouldn’t be a choice between the environment and being able to make it into work.

And if you were wondering: For now, I am holding the line. But talk to me in a few months’ time.