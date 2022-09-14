Kāpiti Coast principal endorsed local election candidate in school newsletter

The principal of Raumati South School has endorsed a local election candidate in a now-deleted newsletter. (File photo)

A Kāpiti Coast principal has endorsed a local election candidate in the school’s weekly newsletter, despite rules that schools need to be politically neutral.

Raumati South School principal Martin Hett last week told parents in a now-deleted newsletter he wanted to let them “know about a quality applicant” who is running to be elected to the Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC).

The candidate is Lawrence Kirby, a pastor and the current Paraparaumu College school board chairperson who is campaigning to become one of the three districtwide​ councillors.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Catholic school's email to parents included documents to 'vote no' in cannabis and euthanasia referendums

* Auckland primary school children learn about elections



“Lawrence was and is a key player to the success of a mentoring programme called Challenge for Change which has been running for four years,” Hett wrote. “The programme has supported many children including Raumati South School students to help them be the best they can.”

The newsletter concluded by attaching Kirby’s picture and a copy of his candidate statement.

A parent of the school said they thought candidate statements should stay out of the school newsletter.

“I don’t agree with it as I think it is an abuse of position and reach,” they said. “Surely there are more important matters that should be in a school communication.”\

“Parents have not had a choice whether to ingest that information because there was no warning. As an educator myself, I would not be impressed if my own principal did this.”

The Ministry of Education’s Operations and Integration Hautū (Leader) Sean Teddy said as a state agency, schools needed to be politically neutral.

Supplied The newsletter endorsed Lawrence Kirby, who is running to become a districtwide councillor at the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“Schools cannot show political party information,” he said. “You can’t encourage electors to vote or not vote for specific parties, policies or candidates. You are allowed to display material encouraging staff and parents to vote, but you can’t show political party information.

“To comply with Public Service Commission requirements, you must not allow billboards, posters, pamphlets and other political party advertising material at the school.”

Kirby said although he and Hett were friends, he did not ask to be endorsed on the newsletter and was unaware of schools’ requirements around political advertising.

“He [Hett] made that decision to put it in there,” Kirby said. “He had told me he was considering doing that. He endorsed me because of the friendship.”

Hett and Raumati South School did not respond to an approach for comment.

Voting for local elections closes at noon on Saturday, October 8.