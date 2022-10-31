My Wellington: 'Good skies and good sunsets'

Margaret Tolland painted a mural in Island Bay for the centenary of the Shetland Society of Wellington.

Artist Margaret Tolland recently helped the Shetland Society of Wellington celebrate its centenary – and the contribution of Shetlanders to Wellington – by producing a large mural in Island Bay. An artist and illustrator, she knew from a very young age that she wanted to be an artist. She attended art school in Dunedin and after her OE trained to be a teacher. In 2019, she was Samuel Marsden’s artist In residence. She was the education coordinator at Pātaka Museum of Arts and Cultures for 15 years. Now a freelance artist, she helps Creators in School deliver art projects to schools.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Tītahi Bay. I first came to Wellington for a job teaching art at St Mary’s in Thorndon, then got a job at Pātaka in Porirua, so we bought a house in Tītahi Bay. I wanted to live and work in a community, and really get to know it.

My favourite thing about Titahi Bay is…

The beach is great, the community is great, it's still close to the city and it's got good skies and good sunsets. There are no cars on the beach now, which is great. Although the sewerage plant is just around the corner. It looks beautiful, but not after a big rain.

A hidden gem in my hood is…

Over at Whitireia Park you walk up over that hill and get this amazing view over Mana Island across to Plimmerton, which is quite spectacular.

To get to work, I travel by…

I teach one day a week at Karori West Normal School, so I drive into town. But I quite often work from home. That’s where my studio is.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Margaret Tolland is a freelance artist. She painted this mural in Island Bay to celebrate the centenary of he Shetland Society of Wellington.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Porirua you can’t go past...

My friend’s café, Café Kaizen at Pātaka. Their date loaf is really good, it’s a big slab, and they ask if you want both yoghurt and cream.

The perfect Saturday morning in Tītahi Bay is...

I enjoy just hanging out at home, having a nice brunch, going for a walk or a swim, and pottering around. The exhibition I’ve got on at Zealandia is based on the idea of going on a bush walk and seeing all the little details in plants and birds. I take photos and use them for the basis of my paintings. It's a really joyous and pleasant thing to do, to look at the bush.

Not many people know this about Tītahi Bay Bay but...

The bay has quite an interesting history. I've seen images of when this used to all be farmland, before people began burning off all the bush and trees. But this has always been a beach destination - Wellingtonians have always come out to enjoy that and there are always lovely places and walks to go to.

My inspiration comes from my environment. A walk in the bush, or a trip to Zealandia watching the birds and the bush. I’m often inspired by other painters and artists.

My studio at home is my favourite place. I've set it up so it's got different spaces, all the materials and good music - or National Radio while I'm painting. I’ve got my past works there, and it's my creative cave.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to...

The movies, usually good old Reading Cinema in Porirua. Or Gordon Harris, the art shop in Wellington. Actually, that’s not guilty, that’s just pleasure.

What would you do it you were mayor for a day?

It’s been really noticeable, with all the rain, the slips happening in and around Porirua. That kind of stuff would be important to think about and have an action plan for. For fun, I’d have more outdoor music events and festivals.