SH1 in Wellington reopened after protesters came down from gantry

A protest banner reading 'Restore Passenger Rail' has been hung from a gantry over State Highway 1 in Wellington.

State Highway 1 in Wellington has re-opened after three protesters who on Monday morning scaled a gantry and hung a banner reading 'Restore Passenger Rail' came down voluntarily and taken into custody.

A police statement said charges were being considered.

One protester had said they would not come down unless the Government got in touch or the police removed them.

An earlier statement said the protesters were “peacefully occupying” the gantry near Bolton St to start off a series of disruptions to highlight the need for an affordable nationwide train network.

One of the protesters, Tāmati, said the trio had been issued trespass notices, but they would not come down unless the Government put more money into regional rail or they were removed by police officers.

Transport Minister Michael Wood

“It’ll be great if Transport Minister Michael Wood can come down and talk to us,” he said.

“Our aim has been to get the motorway blocked to draw attention to how urgent that we need practical solutions to reduce our carbon impact. Having passenger rail is a way to allow better public transport options.”

Spokesperson James Cockle said in a statement that the decision to disrupt traffic "was not taken lightly, and indicates the urgency of the issue”.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting some communities hard, and we don’t think anyone should be isolated from their friends or family just because they cannot afford a car or petrol,” Cockle said.

Supplied Spokesperson Michael Apathy said they decided to protest in Wellington to get their message directly to decision makers.

Another spokesperson, Michael Apathy, said they decided to protest in Wellington because it was difficult to ignore.

“People have done so many other things like petitions and marches,” he said. “We want to speak directly to the decision makers.”

Similar demonstrations were also held in Nelson, Auckland and Dunedin.