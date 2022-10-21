Divers pull escooters, hazmat suit, net from Wellington Harbour

Ghost Diving NZ spent hours pulling up the net that can put marine life at risk.

Volunteer divers have pulled eight escooters, a hazmat suit, a large tyre and a discarded net estimated to be 45 metres long over the past week from Wellington’s Harbour.

Rob Wilson of Ghost Diving NZ, the group that dives and picks up tonnes of rubbish from Wellington’s harbour, said the crew pulled in 766 items from the clean-up last weekend, with marine biologists on hand to remove 677 animals from the rubbish, then release back them into the sea.

“There are some amazing creatures in Wellington ocean,” Wilson said.

He said the clean-up was a “really, really great result” for the environment, with a jar containing unidentified goo as one of the more interesting finds.

Ghost Diving NZ/Stuff The large tyre pulled in during the Wellington Harbour clean-up

There was a large tyre that took 40 minutes to pull out, with Wilson calling it a “horrible thing on the seabed”.

Following last Saturday’s clean up, Ghost Diving NZ went out to Mahanga Bay on Wednesday after a tip off about a large net estimated to be over 45m long.

“The condition it was in suggested this had been damaging the marine environment for some time,” Wilson said.

”We knew we had to get into this one as soon as possible,” Wilson said, concerned it could cause significant damage to the marine environment.

They found it in “very murky water”, with Wilson calling the extraction a “textbook operation”.

“It’s always a dangerous task dealing with a net underwater.”

The organisation pulled up close to six tonnes of rubbish in May, with the volunteer group running clean-up events since 2015.