Stabbing victim in serious condition after attack outside Wellington supermarket

The footpath outside of Countdown Lambton Quay was cordoned off after the incident on Thursday night. (File photo)

A person in a serious but stable condition after a stabbing in Lambton Quay in central Wellington on Thursday night.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man after the near the Countdown supermarket, which happened just before 8pm.

The supermarket was closed for nearly an hour and police cordoned off an area outside the store. Blood could be seen to the left of Cable Car Lane and on a nappy in the doorway of a neighbouring shop.

The alleged offender has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Countdown closed early in response to the police cordon outside. (File photo).

“We understand this incident is unsettling for the community and can reassure the public that police will respond and hold offenders accountable for their actions,” police said on Thursday night.

Countdown has been approached for comment.