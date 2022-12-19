My Wellington: Meet the funeral director with a sideline in comedy

Cemeteries fascinate Mary Little and in her first year as a funeral director she has found peace and beauty in the small, 1909 chapel in Karori Cemetery, Wellington.

When she moved to Wellington more than a decade ago Mary Little took an improv performance evening class, and later attended the New Zealand Comedy School. She has been a stand-up comic for a couple of years. She is in shows at Fringe Bar on February 26 and March 5 but her day job, and passion, is as a funeral director.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why? Mt Cook, because we like the downtown lifestyle and the Mt Cook house was the one my partner and I were able to buy.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is … Everything feels very accessible, events, dinner, work, with a mix of people in the neighbourhood of retirees, students, single people, working professionals, and with a large Kāinga Ora rebuild of social housing. It feels vibrant and varied.

The best place to get coffee and bump into neighbours is … I usually bump into neighbours on the street, but the coffee and fresh baking at Flùr, a little "hole in the wall" on Cuba St is delightful. I’m not vegan but I love the treats at Sweet Release on Manners St. Their chocolate brownie is so good.

To get to work at Lychgate Funerals in Aro Valley I walk because ... it’s close unless I’m on call in which case I drive. I’ve been a funeral director for just over a year. After years doing digital communications for government departments I wanted to do something new and make a difference for my community. I wouldn't want to change nappies but I’m fine with the dead.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in the area you can’t go past … Not in Mt Cook, but just down the hill is Yor Yak, a Thai restaurant on Vivian St that has great food.

The most contentious issue on my neighbourhood Facebook page is … I’m not on Facebook so I dodge a lot of contentious issues but this area feels like a community minded, liberal, progressive kind of suburb. When they were talking about putting a “wet house” in the new Kāinga Ora flats I went along to the community meeting thinking people would oppose it but they were supportive, everyone was like, “as long as you run it well, it's okay”. As long as this is done properly then great, fine. But I’m sure there are plenty of rocks I’ve just not been looking under.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The small chapel in Karori Cemetery is a haven for funeral director Mary Little.

The perfect Saturday morning in my suburb is … my partner has a coffee machine and I’d get him to bring me coffee in bed then I’d get up and do four hours of gardening or so. I’m quite a homebody. If I’m not on call for work I like to take advantage of having the time to myself.

Not many people know this about Mt Cook but ... there’s a place called Bedvanz that converts vans into campervans. It looks like a pretty cool little project. Every time I go past I peer in. It’s intriguing watching people being clever about turning one space into another.

When I need to clear my head, I go to … The Botanist at Lyall Bay on the south coast. I take my laptop and I can work on stand-up material or stories, or whatever I have bubbling away. They have good coffee, nice food, and a great view.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff While families are in the small chapel farewelling their loved ones Mary Little takes in the peaceful surroundings.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to … a pleasure, but not a guilty one, is the small chapel at Karori cemetery. It’s beautiful, serene and immediately feels like another world. The little brick chapel is insanely beautiful. Most of the time it’s just family and close friends go there to say goodbye to a loved one. Outside there’s bush, birdsong, and it feels a very special place of peace in the city. Beyond the professional interest I’m always looking around cemeteries. Glasgow has the Necropolis which I absolutely revelled in, and next year I’m planning to go to New Orleans. I’m very excited about exploring their funeral traditions.

If I were mayor for a day I would … direct all funds to pipes and buses. But I would strenuously avoid being mayor.