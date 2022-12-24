Letter from the Dominion Post editor: Farewell, and please support local journalism

Dear readers – Friday was my last day as the editor of the Dominion Post, so I hope you’ll indulge me in my final letter from the editor.

I’m enormously proud of all the things we’ve achieved in the last two years, in often trying circumstances:

I think the thing I’m most proud of is the way we have championed local people. When I started this job, I said that I wanted everyone to see something of their own lives and experiences in our coverage. So it’s been really wonderful to be able to put people of different colours and genders and abilities on the front page of the paper.

But I can’t talk about how we have made our coverage look more like New Zealand without also mentioning the deluge of emails I’ve received over the two years that start from a point of incivility, at best, outright vitriol at worst.

I’ve always been willing to engage in robust discussions about our coverage, and I’ve tried to respond to every single email complaining about how “woke” we are. People who object to our using Aotearoa interchangeably with New Zealand. (I’ve also had no compunction about telling people I won’t deign to answer outright racist messages.)

I’ve thought a lot about this over the past two years and the conclusion I’ve reached is that certain sectors of our society have been used to seeing people who look like them in positions of power and prominence.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Whanganui iwi leader Ken Mair speaks about his own experience with the media and the general portrayal of Māori.

As public institutions and the media make a concerted effort to better represent New Zealand as a whole, we are making space for other, traditionally under-represented segments of society. To those who’ve been accustomed to dominating the public discourse, this feels like they are losing something.

But it’s my firm belief that there’s space for everyone, and we are all better served by keeping open minds and listening to perspectives that differ from our own.

Finally, let me salute the team of journalists who work here. They could earn more money and work more sociable hours, and certainly receive much less aggro, if they went into the government communications machine, but they choose to be journalists because they, like me, share a sense of mission.

We know that journalism plays a really important role in our society and in our democracy, and there are loads of examples from “news deserts” in the United States about the enormous gap left behind.

This newspaper, and the wider media environment, has changed a lot over the past two decades, and I’m sure it will change more over the next decade.

But what I know is that journalism will endure. In the age of disinformation, we need careful, reported, fact-checked stories more than ever.

Thank you to all subscribers for your ongoing financial and philosophical support. If you value local journalism – the Fire and Fury documentary or the Whole Truth project, the feel-good stories about Wellingtonians and the stories about local arts, even the cat stories – I hope that you will continue to support Stuff and the Dominion Post. Our society needs a strong Fourth Estate.

Readers, it’s been an honour and a privilege and a whole lot of fun to do this job. I will continue to cheer for the Stuff team and the new editor, Caitlin Cherry.

I wish you all a very happy holiday season.

Anna Fifield