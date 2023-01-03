$350m housing plan for former Wellington Prison site

This video was made in early 2019, after the announcement Taranaki Whānui and the Government were investigating the building of houses at the former prison site.

A $350 million plan for hundreds of new homes at the former Mt Crawford prison site on Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula could be approved through a fast-tracked consenting process.

The application, by iwi Taranaki Whānui and developer Ian Cassels’ The Wellington Company, says the Mātaimoana development would include 650 to 700 houses across 8ha and is estimated to cost $350m.

If fast-track consent is granted, construction would likely start in 2024 and finish in 2034. The prison site sits atop Motu Kairangi (Miramar Peninsula) and has views over Wellington Harbour.

The proposal includes a cable car that would link the site to the waterfront Shelly Bay Taikuru housing development. That project, on former New Zealand Defence Force land on the western side of the peninsula, is also being developed by Taranaki Whānui and The Wellington Company.

A commercial precinct at Mātaimoana would be “recreated” out of the former prison and the project would also be a gateway to a proposed national heritage park, the application says.

It would be based on a leasehold model, with the land retained in Taranaki Whānui ownership.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Stunning views of Wellington Harbour are available from the top of Miramar Peninsula.

A range of housing types and choices are proposed, “focused on providing whānau with security of tenure, housing choice and providing a housing future”. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is involved, under its land for housing programme.

The prison site, along with the entire Crown landholding on Miramar Peninsula, is a key part of Taranaki Whānui’s Treaty of Waitangi settlement, the application says.

Taranaki Whānui had a first right of refusal, with a purchase price of $23.3m.

It was announced in early 2019 that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between Taranaki Whānui and HUD, investigating the possibility of building affordable homes at the prison land.

BRUCE MACKAY / STUFF Groups behind a housing proposal for the former Mt Crawford prison site have applied to have the project considered under a fast-track consent process.

That statement mentioned 300 homes and said the size of the site involved was 11.7ha, made up of Corrections and Defence land.

Protesters wary of proposals to develop the former prison site had set up an occupation site on the land. When Stuff visited on Monday no-one could be seen, but two cars were there.

The Shelly Bay site was occupied for more than 500 days by protest group Mau Whenua, with that occupation only ending in May 2022.

The occupation started after Taranaki Whānui sold its land at Shelly Bay to a company directed by Cassels.

BRUCE MACKAY / STUFF A community garden on the site of the former prison site.

Mau Whenua is largely made up of Taranaki Whānui members, and despite ending the occupation, said at the time it would be continuing its protest through other means.

Workers moved onto the Shelly Bay site shortly after the occupation ended and demolition work appears to now be mostly completed.

Work is also under way to establish a reserve at the northern end of Miramar, on 72ha of former Defence Force land known as Watts Peninsula.

That work is being led by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), which said on its website it was improving safety there.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Mau Whenua's occupation of Wellington’s Shelly Bay, started in November 2020, ended with a solemn ceremony in early May 2022.

So far dangerous trees, overhanging dead wood and large stacks of logs have been removed, and a road has been upgraded.

Because of multiple hazards, it was important no-one visited the site while that work was being done, LINZ said.

A 2017 Cabinet Paper said Watts Peninsula had many archaeological sites associated with early Māori settlement and was also connected with early European settlement.

There were military heritage sites, including a redoubt and coastal defence structures from the 1890s to World War II.

The Mt Crawford prison, officially Wellington Prison, was opened in 1927 and closed in 2012.

Kara Puketapu-Dentice, chairperson of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, said on Monday he was not in a position to comment on the proposal and fast-track application.