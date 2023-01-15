Swimmers out in force despite 38,000 litres of wastewater discharged off Wellington's south coast

Lyall Bay beachgoers were out in force this weekend and were in the water despite a wastewater overflow.

Thirty-eight-thousand litres of wastewater was discharged into Wellington's south coast, but it seems swimmers don't know or don't care.

Wellington Water has confirmed the discharge came from the Moa Point treatment plant and it involved 38,000 of “screened wastewater” into a pipe that comes out 1.8 kilometres off the coast of Lyall Bay.

It happened between 7.45pm and 11.10pm on Wednesday. Wellington Water posted on Twitter that people should stay out of the water for two to three days in line with Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) advice.

However, during a hot weekend, it seems nobody cared.

Tim Gorman was at Lyall Bay on Friday and said there were signs saying people should stay out of the water. But there were still many adults, children, and dogs in the water, he said.

“People just weren’t looking or paying attention,” he said.

LAWA’s website was on Sunday advising that all south coast Wellington beaches were safe for swimming.

An emailed statement from Wellington Water said that one of the three “clarifiers” was out of service, meaning the amount of wastewater that could be treated dropped from 3000 litres per second to 2200.

Clarifiers remove solids from wastewater, which is usually then sent for further treatment.