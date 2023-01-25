Wellington harbour to get new wharf, ferry terminal building

The current Interislander ferry terminal at Kaiwharawhara will be upgraded to accommodate two new diesel hybrid electric ferries.

The Wellington ferry terminal upgrade to accommodate bigger ships and increase freight capacity has been given the go-ahead.

An independent fast-track consenting panel has approved the redevelopment of the terminal at Kaiwharawhara.

Concept design for the new Interislander terminal in Wellington.

A new wharf, ferry terminal building as well as upgraded surroundings for parking, people and the safe movement of vehicles and rail are planned.

The project also includes coastal reclamation, landscaping and planting around the site.

Similar upgrades were also being made to the Picton Ferry Terminal in preparation for the arrival of the two new ships in 2025.

In February last year the total cost of the terminals project was estimated at $1.45 billion.

KiwiRail Holdings Limited lodged the resource consent application and notice of requirement for the Kaiwharawhara Wellington Ferry Terminal Redevelopment under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

A bumpy Cook Strait crossing in 2017.

The project was part of a $4b programme of capital and rolling stock investments to “reinvigorate Aotearoa's national rail network”.

It was, according to the expert consenting panel, the largest programme of rail capital projects in New Zealand “since World War II”.

The $435 million funding to replace the Interislander fleet and upgrade the existing landside assets was part of the Rail Network Investment Programme developed by KiwiRail.

The new diesel hybrid electric ships would be 30m longer than both the Kaitaki and Aratere ferries that currently ply the Cook Strait.

Wellington is set to receive brand-new wharf and ferry terminals, as Interislander prepares for the arrival of two new ships from 2025.

One of the considerations for such a large investment in terminals and new ferries was the high maintenance cost of the infrastructure to service the existing fleet.

KiwiRail estimated it would need to spend $65m every year from 2025-2030 to stay compliant with “updated and stringent international marine safety and environmental standards”.

KiwiRail said the current ships were “reaching the end of their useful lives”.

The investment in new ferries would substantially increase capacity.

Kaiwharawhara Point, pictured in 2017.

The current Aratere ferry was 185m long and could carry 25 trucks, 30 rail wagons and 240 cars. The proposed new ferries would be 220m long and carry 42 rail wagons, 62 trucks and 170 cars (or 652 cars only).

The panel recognised that while the project would provide significant positive effects nationally, there was potentially “serious adverse effects on terrestrial and marine ecology”.

The panel concluded that KiwiRail’s assessment process and “proposed measures for managing the adverse effects on marine ecology are appropriate”.

The consenting panel granted resource consents with conditions and confirmed a notice of requirement with conditions.

The decision comes 106 working days after the applications and notices of requirement were lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.