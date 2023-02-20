Wellington train workers may soon have authority to issue $500 fines

Metlink transport workers may soon be able to dish out hundreds of dollars in fines. (File photo)

Wellington’s public transport operator Metlink is working with police to give staff the power to dish out $500 fines to people caught not paying their fare.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said the regional council was working with police to apply delegated powers for transport officers to fine fare evaders on Wellington’s public transport network.

Gain said a letter of agreement was signed with police in November 2021 delegating powers for fare evasion under the Land Transport Amendment Act 2017 (LTAA).

The agreement meant Metlink could deploy “warranted officers” who would be able to issue fines up to a maximum of $500 for fare evasion and $1000 fines for further offences.

“The LoA has set up a framework for Metlink to deploy these LTAA powers and warranted officers once further operational measures have been finalised with the Police regional command structure,” Gain said.

Under the act, the maximum penalty able to be administered for someone who fails to pay their fare - or fails to provide evidence of having paid – is a fine of $500.

If a person is unable to provide evidence they have paid their fare, an enforcement officer may ask them to provide their name, address, phone number and date of birth.

The officer may also direct them to disembark or not board the relevant transport service.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington’s rail network transitioned to the Snapper card payment system in January 2021. (File photo)

If the individual in question is unable to comply with these directions, the maximum penalty jumps to a fine of $1000.

When public transport staff would be given the power to start handing out fines had not yet been finalised, Gain said.

“Greater Wellington has not yet finalised policy on how and when these powers will be applied on the network and further discussions with elected members will be required before final policy settings are agreed.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they were working with Metlink on allowing transport officers to hand out fines.

Discussions were ongoing and a policy had not yet been finalised.

A similar arrangement had been in place in Auckland for some time, the spokesperson said

As Metlink prepares to take on responsibility for issuing fines, the company has also decided to terminate the employment of many transport officers who were contracted for the transition to Snapper in early 2021.

Gain said these job cuts would not represent a significant reduction in staffing levels.

Instead, the loss of transport officers would see staffing levels return to “normal operational levels”.

A Metlink transport officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said a key part of their role was checking people had paid their fare.

They said Metlink’s move to the electronic snapper system had already led to rising tension between transport officers and a large section of the public, who were frustrated by the move away from paper tickets.

Fare evasion was rare and giving transport officers the ability to hand out fines was “a big waste of time”, they said.