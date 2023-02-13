Early morning crash sends car into Wellington bay

A car crashed into the water at MÄhina Bay on the East Coast of Wellington Harbour on Sunday morning.

Two people received minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Wellington bay early on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said police responded to a crash about 3.15am on Sunday, in which a car left Marine Drive and crashed into the water at Māhina Bay.

The passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The car was referred to Hutt City Council for removal and was expected to be pulled from the water on Monday afternoon.

The father of the vehicle’s driver, who did not wish to be named, was at the scene of the crash at 10.30am on Monday.

He said his son was taken home by police, while three women passengers were taken to hospital for checks.

The father said he was notified of the crash at 8am on Sunday by his daughter who saw it on Facebook.